app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Hivelocity Acquires Heficed: Acquisition will expand global footprint of data center locations, include new product offering

Gennaio 9, 2023

– TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hivelocity, Inc, the leading IaaS and Bare Metal Cloud company announced today their acquisition of UK-based Heficed, an established network infrastructure solutions and cloud provider.

Under the terms of the deal, Heficed, its customers, select staff, and 9 data center locations will all fold into the Hivelocity brand. 

“This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity for our clients old and new,” says Mike Archietto, CEO and co-founder at Hivelocity. “By combining Heficed’s impressive list of data center locations and VPS hosting options with our own global network of data centers and premium bare metal hosting, our world-class infrastructure solutions will now reach an even wider audience of users.” 

Steve Eschweiler, COO and co-founder of Hivelocity echoes Mike’s statement, adding, “Heficed is a great company with great people. Hivelocity’s acquisition strengthens our team and furthers our goal of building the most geo-diverse bare metal cloud in the industry. With the addition of Brazil, South Africa, and Nigeria data center locations, our customers can now instantly deploy bare metal servers across 6 continents.”

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity is a privately held company that has been a fixture in the dedicated server hosting industry for 20 years. With 40+ international locations operating in 29 global markets across 6 continents, Hivelocity’s Bare Metal Cloud solutions can help you reach 80% of the world’s internet population in under 25 milliseconds. 

To learn more about Hivelocity, visit https://www.hivelocity.net.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979087/Hivelocity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hivelocity-acquires-heficed-acquisition-will-expand-global-footprint-of-data-center-locations-include-new-product-offering-301715892.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Offrire corsi online è appena diventato più facile grazie alle startup Corsidia ed Esmerise

(Milano 09/01/2023 ) – Milano 09/01/2023 – Le startup italiane Corsidia ed Esmerise uniscono le f…

Mattia Zaza: guardare al futuro a soli 13 anni, con G-Network Italia

(Roma, 9 gennaio 2023) – Roma, 9 gennaio 2023 – Nel mondo di oggi ai progetti digitali viene attr…

Gift of Life Donor Program: leader a livello nazionale da 15 anni

– Il personale di Gift of Life, i partner delle comunità e degli ospedalicontinuano con orgoglio…

Shanton Screens First Subjects in Phase 2b Refractory/Tophaceous Gout Study with SAP-001

– SAP-001 is an oral once-a-day investigational gout product with Best-in-Class potential for ac…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl