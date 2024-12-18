HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation of Hong Kong Tech to CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions to Global Challenges

18 Dicembre 2024

– Homegrown tech companies sprawling influence and scouting international opportunities while offering a glimpse into the next steps of Global Booster

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong’s efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.

Three among the participating units were recently named CES Innovation Award 2025 Honourees in recognition of their outstanding design and engineering of the technology products. Rocket 2.0, a smart irrigation system developed by Full Nature Farms won in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category; Seekr, an AI wearable from Vidi Labs with the needs of the visually-impaired and the elderly community in mind was recognised in Accessibility & AgeTech; and a 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser, the smallest of its kind that was introduced by Vista InnoTech won in Imaging.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP, said: “It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that’s gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it’s truly reflecting Hong Kong’s capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem.”

Expedition outreaching markets overseas extended beyond tradeshow participation. The first batch of Global Booster Programme were launched following CES 2024, where five Hong Kong startups showing potential were selected for a rigorous six-month training and business development opportunities in Silicon Valley that led to over US$15 million secured. The next phase of the Programme is underway in setting the scene for startups to engagement with the international I&T landscape and the outlook of achievements.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

Date: 7 to 10 January 2025

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US

Booth No.: 63001, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Eureka Park50832, Level 2, Hall A, Venetian Expo, Global Pavilion

For up-to-date information about the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES, please visit: www.ces.tech.

Appendix 1: List of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 6 non-HKSTP tech companies and institute (in alphabetical order)

No. Company Name Booth Location

1 Aiilog Limited Global Pavilion

2 Ailytics Limited Eureka Park

3 AiShang Mobility (Hong Kong) Limited Eureka Park

4 Applied Technology Group Limited Global Pavilion

5 AutoKeybo Limited Eureka Park

6 Bioenergy Resources Research Centre Limited (BRRC) ^ Eureka Park

7 Braillic Limited Eureka Park

8 Carnot Innovations Limited Global Pavilion

9 Creations Un Limited ^ Global Pavilion

10 Dawnflow Limited Eureka Park

11 Easenory Technology Limited Eureka Park

12 Epago Technologies Limited Eureka Park

13 Expando World Limited Eureka Park

14 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion

15 Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited * Global Pavilion

16 GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited Eureka Park

17 GOOVision Technology Co. Ltd Eureka Park

18 Guardian Glow Limited Eureka Park

19 HairCoSys Limited Global Pavilion

20 Hitrons Intelligence Limited Eureka Park

21 Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR) Eureka Park

22 HongKong Umedia Limited Global Pavilion

23 i2Cool Limited Eureka Park

24 iCombo Tech Company Limited ^ Eureka Park

25 Immune Materials Limited (IML) Eureka Park

26 Incus Company Limited Global Pavilion

27 InsightRT Limited Eureka Park

28 Kim Dai AI Technology Limited Global Pavilion

29 MEMS Drive Hong Kong Limited Global Pavilion

30 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion

31 Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited (NAMI) Global Pavilion

32 On-us Company Limited Global Pavilion

33 OOley Care Company Limited Eureka Park

34 PharmCare Technology Limited Eureka Park

35 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park

36 PREN Limited ^ Eureka Park

37 Reunite Limited Eureka Park

38 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion

39 SHAKE Limited Eureka Park

40 Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited Eureka Park

41 SmartLedgers Limited Eureka Park

42 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion

43 TG0 Limited Eureka Park

44 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) ^ Global Pavilion

45 ThingX Technologies Limited Eureka Park

46 Universpirit Innovation Limited Eureka Park

47 Vidi Labs Limited * Eureka Park

48 VisionDrop AI Limited Eureka Park

49 Vista InnoTech Limited (VIT) * Global Pavilion

50 Vizzle Limited ^ Eureka Park

51 Zence Object Technology Global Pavilion

Note:

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,000 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined..

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.