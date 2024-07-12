Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal: Your Personal AI Videographer

12 Luglio 2024

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hohem, the leading gimbal brand, today unveils the hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone gimbal.

The Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbals transforms your phone into a portable content creation. Featuring Advanced AI technology, built-in extension rod, tripod, 3-axis gimbals stabilization. It ensures easy, smooth, and professional on-the-go shooting.

Advanced AI Technology for All Smartphones

The Hohem iSteady V3, equipped with leading AI tracking technology, allows it to track you around automatically with native camera app on both iPhone and Android devices. It breaks system and app limitations, allowing effortless movement tracking during conferences, live streams, and video shooting. The gimbals leverage the iPhone’s front or rear camera to maintain focus and keep the subject in frame, allowing users to move freely without losing tracking. The detachable AI tracker supports both front and rear facing installation, which provides more versatility. It also allows gesture control, meaning that you can control the AI technology with your fingertips in a distance.

Detachable Remote Kit and Professional Stabilization

The Hohem iSteady V3, paired with a detachable remote kit, allows for remote control and versatile filming, perfect for capturing unique angles and group shots. Experience smooth, stable footage with the advanced 3-axis stabilization system, ensuring stability in any scenario, whether traveling or hiking. Upgrade your filming experience with the Hohem iSteady V3’s pro stabilization and remote kit.

A portable and foldable, All-in-one Smartphone Gimbal

The iSteady V3 is a portable and fold-able gimbal designed for content creators and anyone who loves recording their daily lives. The iSteady V3 features a built-in extension rod extending up to 205mm for low-angle shots, integrated tripods for better selfies and creative vlog shooting, and a built-in power bank providing 13 hours of battery life for phones up to 300g.

AI Power Editing in Hohem Joy APP

The iSteady V3 takes your smartphone videography to the next level, making it easier than ever to create and edit dynamic content. When you’re done filming, master the edit with the full AI mobile editing suite in the Hohem Joy app. Editing has never been this easy!

Whether you’re vlogging, live streaming, or shooting a short film, the iSteady V3 is your personal AI Videographer.

Availability

Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbals is now available for purchase on the official store, Amazon official store, and through authorized retailers. For more information about the product and to see it in action, please visit the Hohem Website.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading company specializing in gimbals technology, providing innovative solutions for stabilizing cameras and smartphones. Hohem is dedicated to making photography and videography more accessible and intelligent for everyone to capture their stories with precision and ease.

