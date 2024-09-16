HONGQI Awarded the Best Case for International Cooperation Award for Environmental Protection at the First Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt 2024

16 Settembre 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 13, 2024, HONGQI was honored with the Best Case for International Cooperation Award for Environmental Protection at the First Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt 2024, held at the Congress Center Messe Frankfurt.

ESG refers to a set of criteria used to evaluate a company’s commitment to sustainable and ethical practices in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance. In the ESG Best Practice Conference, HONGQI brand showcased its outstanding contributions to energy conservation, emission reduction, and environmental protection, earning unanimous recognition from both domestic and international judges.

Since January 2023, HONGQI has outlined a comprehensive, all-encompassing, and systemic development roadmap for transitioning to new energy vehicles. To achieve this, HONGQI invests all future technologies and production capacity into new energy vehicles. This shift reduces carbon emissions and promotes green technology. HONGQI also focuses on low-carbon, energy-efficient platforms like the HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform, HONGQI JiuZhang Intelligent System, and HONGQI HongHu Hybrid Platform, aimed at cutting energy consumption while boosting vehicle performance.

HONGQI adopts energy-efficient manufacturing and promotes clean energy use. Internationally, HONGQI has expanded NEV offerings in Europe, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability through responsible sales and environmental advocacy. HONGQI also focuses on recycling and resource management to reduce environmental impacts across the product lifecycle.

The award was presented at the Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, and the new energy flagship models EH7 and EHS7 were unveiled. At the same time, as HONGQI prepares for the Paris Motor Show 2024, the two new energy vehicles will be available for global pre-sale. With increasing attention on sustainability from both the media and consumers, this recognition strengthens HONGQI’s position as a pioneer in green innovation. The debut of EH7 and EHS7 not only highlights the brand’s dedication to reducing carbon footprints but also reflects its broader mission to contribute to a sustainable automotive industry.

HONGQI’s expansion into the European market through environmentally conscious strategies will continue to play a vital role in the brand’s global growth. By combining cutting-edge NEV technology with eco-friendly practices, HONGQI is setting a new standard for green mobility, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

