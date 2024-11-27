HONGQI Shines with Flagship Models and Advanced Technology at Auto Guangzhou 2024

27 Novembre 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 24, Auto Guangzhou 2024, one of China’s most prestigious automotive events, successfully concluded, attracting leading global brands and international media. HONGQI stood out with its advanced TianGong electric platform series, showcasing the brand’s relentless commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and technological innovation.

Built on TianGong electric platform, the luxury electric SUV EHS7 has become the center of attention. It supports ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes, it allows users to recharge during a coffee break, ensuring long-distance travel. The EHS7 features rare-in-class rear-wheel steering and dynamic chassis control with a variable damping suspension. These advanced technologies, combined with intelligent driving systems like L2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), deliver a smooth and modern driving experience.

Safety is the cornerstone of the HONGQI brand and a fundamental guarantee for its vehicles. The EHS7 adopts a “9H4M” cage body structure, with 74% of the vehicle composed of high-strength steel, while key areas achieve a maximum yield strength of 2000 MPa, providing users with “fortress-like” safety protection. Furthermore, the EHS7’s battery system utilizes a honeycomb structure and multi-layer sealing technology, achieving an IPX8 waterproof rating to ensure durability and reliability even in extreme environments. These features exemplify HONGQI’s commitment to delivering a safe and luxurious electric SUV experience for its users.

Also showcased is the HONGQI EH7, a premium choice in the luxury EV segment with supercar-level performance and advanced intelligent technology. Equipped with a high-performance electric drivetrain reaching 22,500 RPM, it delivers 455 kW of power and 756 Nm of torque, ensuring exhilarating acceleration and dynamic driving. With a WLTP range of 655 km, it offers exceptional endurance for long-distance journeys.

Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to introduce 10 new models in Europe over the next five years, tailored to meet the needs of European and global consumers seeking high-quality, intelligent, and eco-friendly vehicles. Pre-orders for the EH7 and EHS7 have already begun in Europe as of October 14. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, HONGQI strives to provide global users with exceptional luxury and an unparalleled mobility experience.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568427/HONGQI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-shines-with-flagship-models-and-advanced-technology-at-auto-guangzhou-2024-302317369.html