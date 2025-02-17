app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

HONOR to Unveil New Strategic Initiative HONOR ALPHA PLAN at MWC 2025

17 Febbraio 2025

– BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will unveil its new strategic initiative, the “HONOR ALPHA PLAN”, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 and showcase its latest AI innovations.

The term “ALPHA” carries profound significance across multiple dimensions. It symbolizes a pioneering spirit in exploration, represents excellence at the highest level, and stands for exceptional performance through innovation and strategic foresight. The HONOR ALPHA PLAN embodies these core values as the company’s new strategic direction.

Through this initiative, HONOR is committed to fostering an open and collaborative environment where innovation thrives through partnership. By leveraging its technological expertise and working closely with global partners, HONOR aims to build a robust AI ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.

The keynote presentation will take place in Barcelona at 4:30 PM CET on March 2, 2025. For all upcoming announcements and updates ahead of MWC 2025, please visit https://www.honor.com/global/events/honor-mwc/ .

About HONOR 

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com.

https://www.honor.com/global/club/ https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/https://twitter.com/Honorglobalhttps://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621323/image_5003200_45372505.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-to-unveil-new-strategic-initiative-honor-alpha-plan-at-mwc-2025-302378039.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

SNAI – Champions League: Milan e Atalanta da rimonta la Juve rischia in Olanda: buono il pareggio a 3,65

17 Febbraio 2025
Tra martedì e mercoledì si giocano le gare di ritorno dei playoff: rossoneri (1,40 con il Feyenoo…

Financial Times: Peirone (CEIP) “Il Piemonte si riconferma in sesta posizione tra le regioni europee per investimenti esteri. Premiata nostra strategia di attrazione dei capitali”

17 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos) – 17 febbraio 2025.”Il Piemonte si riconferma al 6° posto tra le regioni europee di …

KPMG expands PREVA coverage in the Middle East

17 Febbraio 2025
– KPMG PREVA aims to revolutionize financial operations with technology and automation for inc…

Pre-order Centauri Carbon Now: Elegoo’s First Core-XY 3D Printer for Reliability in Creativity

17 Febbraio 2025
– SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global …

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI