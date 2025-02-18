app-menu Social mobile

HOOKII Revolutionizes Lawn Care in Europe: 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion for Smarter, Faster, and Eco-Friendly Mowing

18 Febbraio 2025

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HOOKII introduces the world’s first robotic lawn mower with 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion, designed for Europe’s smaller, more complex gardens. Offering 2X faster mowing and 95%+ coverage, HOOKII adapts seamlessly to obstacles such as trampolines, garden furniture, and narrow paths, delivering precise results in every corner of your yard. With low power consumption and a focus on sustainability, HOOKII is the eco-friendly choice for a smarter lawn care solution.

Tech Breakthroughs:

“I live in a compact garden in France, and HOOKII 3D LiDAR technology made navigating around my flowerbeds and trampoline a breeze. Plus, the eco-friendly design fits perfectly with my sustainable lifestyle.”— Luca Rossi, Early Adopter, France

Launch Deal:

Experience smarter, more sustainable lawn care today! Visit hookii.com to secure your exclusive offer.

Follow Us:

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621327/Eco_Friendly_Mowing.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hookii-revolutionizes-lawn-care-in-europe-3d-lidar–vision-fusion-for-smarter-faster-and-eco-friendly-mowing-302378584.html

