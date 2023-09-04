app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Horizon Robotics Showcases Latest Production-Grade Driving Assistance Solutions at IAA Mobility 2023

Settembre 4, 2023

– MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles in China, is proud to attend the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich Germany, one of the most prestigious automotive events worldwide.

At IAA Mobility 2023, Horizon Robotics will showcase its Journey™ series energy-efficient computing solutions and its Matrix™ driving solutions. Horizon’s latest road demos include market-proven assisted driving and parking solutions, as well as highway and urban automated driving solutions. Horizon will also present several automated driving use cases jointly developed with domestic and international partners.

“We are excited to demonstrate our advanced driving assistance solutions at IAA Mobility,” said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. “We look forward to showing how Horizon’s energy-efficient computing solutions and user-friendly software development tools create the optimal computing foundation for the era of smart mobility. Together with our partners, we are committed to bringing consumers a safer and better driving experience.”

Building on a track record of successful ecosystem collaborations, Horizon looks to leverage IAA Mobility to pursue more business opportunities with international automakers, Tier-1s and industry partners. During the event, Horizon will unveil a series of significant partnerships, including an alliance with STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology. This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate STRADVISION’s SVNet with Horizon’s Journey computing solutions, resulting in advanced driving assistance solutions. JOYNEXT, a renowned Tier-1 supplier and Horizon’s partner, showcased its Journey powered domain controllers of the nDrive series, enabling L2 to L2++ automated driving functionalities at Horizon’s booth.

With the energy-efficient computing solutions, as well as a deep understanding of China’s complex road conditions and consumers’ driving habits, Horizon has distinguished itself as the partner of choice for both domestic and international companies in the world’s largest automotive market. Over 100 industry partners and more than 25 automakers have forged partnerships with Horizon, signing cooperation on over 150 car models. Shipments of Journey series computing solutions reached nearly 4 million units.

Horizon strives to leverage automated driving technologies to free individuals from the most monotonous and potentially dangerous aspects of driving, and unwaveringly embraces collaborations with domestic and international automakers and industry partners to realize the full potential of the smart-mobility market.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200949/Horizon_Robotics_Company_Introduction_Video.mp4Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200948/Horizon_Robotics_Showcases_Latest_Production_Grade_Driving_Assistance_Solutions_IAA_Mobility.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/horizon-robotics-showcases-latest-production-grade-driving-assistance-solutions-at-iaa-mobility-2023-301916939.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Call for Entries: 2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest

WUHAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Design culture is one of the core cultures of a city….

“With Saudi, Go Global” Huawei Cloud Launches Services in Saudi Arabia

– RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud announced the launch of the H…

Seegene Unveils ‘Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene’ in Partnership with Springer Nature

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean…

CHiQ Showcases User-Centric Innovations at 2023 IFA

– BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CHiQ held a new product launch event at IFA in Berlin on…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl