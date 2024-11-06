Hoymiles Powers Latvia’s Largest Energy Storage Project at Tārgale

6 Novembre 2024

– VENTSPILS, Latvia, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 1, 2024, Tārgale Wind Park held its grand opening, unveiling Latvia’s first major energy storage facility. Hoymiles, as a key technology supplier, played a pivotal role in the project. Managed by Utilitas, Latvia’s largest wind energy producer, this project combines wind energy generation with advanced storage capabilities, setting a new standard for renewable energy infrastructure in the country.

The Tārgale Wind Park, initially launched in 2022 with an annual generation capacity of 155 GWh, has recently integrated a utility-scale energy storage system to enhance grid stability. Hoymiles supplied essential components for this storage system, including 3,450 kW Power Conversion System (PCS) containers on the AC side and 3.44 MWh battery containers on the DC side. This new energy storage system has a capacity of 20 MWh, enabling the park to store surplus energy generated during periods of high wind and supply it back to the grid when needed. The project represents a €7 million investment, underscoring Utilitas Wind’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Latvia.

The opening ceremony was attended by key Latvian officials, including Minister for Climate and Energy Mr. Kaspars Melnis. “It is essential to build new green energy capacity to ensure the resilience and smooth operation of our energy systems as we prepare for a key transition early next year. We are clearly moving in the right direction,” he said.

The new energy storage system marks a major advancement for Latvia, which is working to stabilize its energy supply while supporting sustainable development.

Hoymiles is proud to contribute to the Tārgale Wind Park energy storage project. Through innovation and technical expertise, Hoymiles continues to support global clean energy initiatives, making sustainable energy accessible to everyone.

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a clean energy solution provider, specializing in module-level inverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Learn more at Hoymiles’ official website.

About Utilitas

Utilitas Wind SIA is part of the Estonian energy company Utilitas. Utilitas Group is moving towards carbon neutrality by building new renewable energy production capacities, investing in solar and wind energy, and implementing the first green hydrogen pilot project in Estonia. Learn more at https://www.utilitas.ee/en/.

