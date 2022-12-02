HR Path welcomes the Fischer Group International (FGI)

Dicembre 2, 2022

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HR Path warmly welcomes FGI (Fischer Group International) into the Group which, will continue to strengthen and expand its ‘Advise’ business line internationally.

HR Path, a global HR leader has been supporting companies in their digital transformation projects around the world for over 21 years.

FGI is a recognized specialist in transformation and leadership based in Germany. FGI advisory firm specializes in leadership development and Human Resource consulting for more than 30 years.

“We are happy to reinforce our presence in Germany and the DACH region which is key for us. We also welcome Carlo Fischer as a partner at HR Path becoming the Head of HR Path Germany.” said, François Boulet, co-president of the HR Path Group.

“This acquisition is strategic to consolidate our international development of our advisory services which, is high in-demand and one of our quickly growing business lines. The acquisition of FGI will enable us to develop new capabilities on leadership programs, cultural transformation, and coaching. We will also propose the FGI Digital Platform to our clients across the world.”adds Philippe Adalbert de Martaizé, partner of the HR Path Group and head of the “Advise” business line.

As part of the HR Path Group, we have the opportunity to further expand our offerings and strengthen our international activities through the group’s wide-ranging resources. HR Path’s expertise in digital HR solutions will create synergies for our existing Digital Solutions, enabling us to offer the best possible services in this area. Our employees will benefit from a broader set of career paths, a wider range of projects and be part of a larger team of consultants to deliver for our customers.” concludes Carlo Fischer Partner at FGI.

About HR Path

HR Path is a global leader in Human Resources who supports companies for whom the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Its 3 business lines, Advise, Implement & Run, contribute to the HR performance of its customers.

Created in 2001 in Paris and with its 1,300 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates in 19 countries for more than 1,500 clients. Its turnover to date amounts to 140 million euros.

About FGI

Fischer Group International is a leading international management consultancy based in Hamburg represented internationally supporting all size of corporations for over three decades.

The three major practice areas are: Executive Coaching, Leadership Development and Change Management with special expertise in digital solutions for transformation and leadership.

