Huasun Energy Wins 1GW HJT Solar Module Procurement Bid from China Datang

21 Maggio 2024

XUANCHENG, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huasun Energy has successfully secured a significant bid for China Datang Corporation Ltd.’s (China Datang) 2024-2025 centralized procurement of 1GW n-type heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic (PV) modules. This achievement highlights Huasun’s advanced HJT technology and robust delivery capabilities.

In 2024, the PV industry’s shift towards “n-type” technology has accelerated, marked by significant advancements in HJT. Leading companies are continuously improving module power and efficiency, positioning HJT at the forefront of the market. This year, major state-owned energy enterprises in China have initiated large-scale procurement tenders for heterojunction solar modules.

The HJT industry, with over 30 years of development, has achieved large-scale production capabilities. Companies like Huasun have made significant breakthroughs, surpassing 750W+ in module power and exceeding 26.15% in cell efficiency. Amid falling industrial chain prices, HJT’s higher power output and conversion efficiency stand out, enhancing market competitiveness and driving industry advancement.

Huasun Energy has successfully secured bids for state-owned enterprise projects this year, including a 500MW HJT module procurement for China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. and a 3.5GW procurement for China Green Development Investment Group. Being selected for China Datang’s 1GW HJT project further underscores the trust state-owned enterprises place in Huasun’s HJT solar products.

Huasun’s success highlights its technical strength and production capacity. The company has optimized production processes, improved efficiency, and achieved high-quality mass production. Strong customer collaborations and market expansion have empowered Huasun to increase revenue and market share, balance costs, and enhance supply chain stability, fostering a virtuous cycle of growth.

As the first company to integrate the entire HJT industrial chain, Huasun leads in technology, quality, and production capacity. This bid win reaffirms its commitment to innovation and quality, driving the progress of HJT and industry development, and promoting high-quality, sustainable growth in the sector.

About Huasun Energy

Recoganized as the industrial leader of heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (Huasun) specializes in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency n-type silicon HJT solar wafers, cells and modules. With a capacity of 20GW HJT products, Huasun ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company has supplied 5GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide.

Website: www.huasunsolar.comEmail: sales@huasunsolar.comFollow “Huasun HJT” on LinkedIn for more heterojunction updates.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417684/Huasun_Energy_Wins_1GW_HJT_Solar_Module_Procurement_Bid_China.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393329/Huasun_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huasun-energy-wins-1gw-hjt-solar-module-procurement-bid-from-china-datang-302150843.html

