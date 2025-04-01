Huasun Named Among TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2025 for Its HJT Solar Advancements

1 Aprile 2025

XUANCHENG, China, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huasun Energy, a global leader in heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, has been named one of TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2025. This prestigious recognition, presented by TIME and Statista, highlights Huasun’s pioneering advancements in HJT technology and its exceptional contributions to reducing carbon emissions and driving the global shift towards renewable energy and sustainable innovations.

This ranking highlights companies that are financially strong and actively reducing environmental impact, with key criteria including carbon capture, renewable energy use, and carbon offset efforts. Huasun ranked 34th in the list, securing the highest position among 7 selected Chinese companies on the list and emerging as the only photovoltaic enterprise included.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our team’s dedication and passion for advancing HJT technology,” said Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu, Chairman and CEO of Huasun. “Globally, including in the U.S., HJT technology has become the predominant choice for new PV manufacturing capacity due to its strong patent protection, streamlined production, minimal material consumption, and high energy efficiency — resulting in the lowest carbon footprint. Additionally, its technological advantages deliver substantial cost efficiencies, particularly in regions with high infrastructure, energy, and labor costs.”

Huasun’s ranking reflects its dedication to ESG principles and sustainable manufacturing, achieving a carbon footprint of 366.12 g CO₂ eq/W for its HJT modules — significantly lower than the industry average. As the youngest unicorn in the solar industry, Huasun has pioneered the development of a comprehensive HJT ecosystem, spanning supply chains, manufacturing alliances, and diverse product applications. This has paved the way for large-scale, cost-effective production and the widespread global adoption of HJT technology. With ongoing industrial collaboration, Huasun remains committed to further reducing the carbon footprint below 300 g CO₂ eq/W.

Furthermore, Huasun is at the forefront of large-scale pilot production of HJT-perovskite tandem cell technology, advancing the transition from carbon-based resource-dependent energy to more sustainable and efficient silicon-based technology-driven alternatives in the global energy landscape.

Huasun specializes in the R&D and large-scale production of high-efficiency n-type silicon-based HJT ingots, wafers, cells, and modules. With over 11 GW of HJT products supplied to 60+ countries and an annual capacity of 20 GW, Huasun stands as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world.

