Huasun Ranked as a BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer

Marzo 6, 2023

– XUANCHENG, China, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huasun Energy, (“Huasun”) a first-class photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, has been named on the list of Tier 1 PV module manufacturers by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q1 of 2023.

BNEF is a globally leading provider of research into green energy trends, and its quarterly tiering for global PV module manufacturers is generally regarded as the gold standard in the panel manufacturing industry. Judged on factors such as product quality assurance and bankability, a Tier 1 ranking reflects industry recognition for brand credibility on a global scale. From the time of application to being named on the list, Huasun achieved a Tier 1 ranking in a record time for a manufacturer specialized in heterojunction technology (HJT).

BNEF’s tiering for global PV module manufacturers is divided into three tiers, and Tier1 has the most stringent criteria to meet in order to be selected. To qualify as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, companies must prove they produce self-owned brand PV modules for six different projects, and obtain non-recourse financing from six different commercial banks.

“The Tier 1 designation serves as independent validation of Huasun’s performance as a business partner since it rates PV module manufacturers on bankability or financial stability,” said Matthew Jin, General Manager of Sales & Marketing Center of Huasun.

Huasun now owns 2.7GW capacity of high-efficiency HJT solar cells and 2.7GW capacity of modules respectively and has delivered over 1GW HJT products to nearly 30 countries around the globe, ranking as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. Being listed as a Tier1 PV module manufacturer further elevates Huasun’s reputation and influence in the global market and facilitates firmer steps in its ambitious for global expansion.

About Huasun Energy

Huasun Energy is a technological innovation enterprise specialized in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction solar cells and modules. Relying on its 2.7GW capacity of solar cell and module respectively, Huasun is now ranked as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. With over 1GW HJT products delivered to more than 30 countries and regions, Huasun is committed to providing customers with the most effective clean energy solutions of greater performance and better returns.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015304/image_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015305/image_2.jpg

