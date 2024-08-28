app-menu Social mobile

Huawei Announces All-New HUAWEI TruSense System that Will Power Upcoming Wearables

28 Agosto 2024

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 28, HUAWEI TruSense System was unveiled to the world. This innovation-driven system marks another milestone in bringing accurate, science-based health & fitness tech to users.

Huawei entered the wearables space 11 years ago and, to date, has shipped over 150 million wearables and secured more than 520 million users for its Huawei Health app. According to IDC, in the first quarter of 2024, Huawei ranked #1 in the world in terms of on-the-wrist wearables shipped, and has been the leading wearable brand in the Chinese market for five consecutive years.

“HUAWEI TruSense is a major breakthrough for us in health and fitness sensor technology and will keep us at the forefront of technological development in this space. This digital health advancement will further help users pursue healthier lifestyles,” said Mr. Rico Zhang, President of Huawei’s Smart Wearable and Health Product Line, speaking at the HUAWEI TruSense launch event.

Consumers around the world are more health conscious than ever before, and this has created demand for convenient, comprehensive, and accurate monitoring capabilities. Huawei’s response to this demand is a system that integrates all of the company’s latest advances in vital sign monitoring — HUAWEI TruSense System, a new digital health & fitness paradigm that’s defined by six key characteristics: accuracy, comprehensiveness, speed, flexibility, openness, and iteration.

To ensure the long-term accuracy of its continuous vital sign monitoring, as well as deliver faster results, Huawei invested heavily in optical, electrical, and material science research, with the aim of overcoming the challenges that different skin tones, wrist sizes, and weather conditions pose to various sensors. Thanks to Huawei’s innovations, the accuracy of basic indicators such as heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure has been certified by authoritative industry bodies.

HUAWEI TruSense measures more than 60 health and fitness indicators, covering six of the body’s major systems, and also includes an emotional wellbeing component. Sensors monitor the user’s heart rate and autonomic nervous system data. This data is fed into an algorithm that produces an assessment of the user’s emotional wellbeing and stress levels, to help users enjoy the benefits of both a healthy body and a healthy mind.

The flexibility, openness, and ongoing iteration of HUAWEI TruSense System empower partners from every corner of the world and every part of the digital health ecosystem to participate in shaping the future of health and fitness technology. In this domain, Huawei has collaborated with over 150 partners on pioneering research in areas ranging from remote healthcare to family health management.

In the coming years, Huawei will strive to stay at the cutting edge of health and fitness science and enrich users’ lives with more innovations. The first HUAWEI TruSense-powered products will go on sale this September — stay tuned for details!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-announces-all-new-huawei-trusense-system-that-will-power-upcoming-wearables-302232782.html

