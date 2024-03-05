app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Huawei Announces Flash Forward Action Plan to Help Enterprises Address Data Challenges in the Intelligent Era

Marzo 5, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled its Flash Forward action plan, which promotes actions related to three key areas, namely, all flash for all scenarios, greenness and sustainability, and data resilience and reliability, to help enterprises address various data challenges in the intelligent era.

Thanks to its high performance, low power consumption, and high reliability, flash storage is now widely used in multiple core-enterprise-application scenarios. According to Gartner, the global all-flash storage market will account for more than 90% of the storage market by 2026.

Huawei’s Flash Forward action plan proposes actions related to three key areas in order to lead the non-stop innovation of the storage industry:

1. All flash for all scenarios

To meet data processing requirements in different industry and service application scenarios, Huawei proposes F2F2X, which advocates all-flash storage for production, backup, and archiving. Huawei has also launched a series of next-gen flash storage products:

2. Greenness and sustainability

Huawei Data Storage adopts a series of innovative measures to improve resource utilization and reduce the impact on the environment. These measures include:

3. Data resilience and reliability

Huawei is committed to building a stable and reliable data foundation to help enterprise users effectively protect their data assets.

Michael Qiu, President of Huawei Global Data Storage Marketing & Solution Sales, said, “We hope to inspire customers in various industries to build an efficient, green, resilient, and reliable data infrastructure through our actions related to Flash Forward action plan. This will allow technological innovation to truly benefit industries, helping more enterprises accelerate digital transformation and realize intelligent upgrade.”

For more details about Huawei Data Storage, please visit Link.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354540/HUAWEI_MWC_data_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354541/HUAWEI_MWC_data_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-announces-flash-forward-action-plan-to-help-enterprises-address-data-challenges-in-the-intelligent-era-302079451.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Huawei Released the Financial AI-based Contact Center Solution 2.0, Empowering the Global Financial Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei released the Financ…

Huawei and BJFF Win GSMA GLOMO for TECH4ALL Norway Salmon Conservation Project

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei and BJFF received the GSMA GLOMO award las…

JMGO Officially Authorized Dealer: A Great Sale Promotion of N1 Ultra on March 5th is Coming Soon

–Meet JMGO N1 series, lifelike and immersive visual experience boosted by MALC™ triple color las…

CGTN: Serving the people: How the CPPCC promotes consultative democracy

BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a chief physician at Anhui Provincial Hospital, Liu Lia…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI