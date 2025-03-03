Huawei Brings World’s First Commercial Triple Foldable Phone to MWC 2025

3 Marzo 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) kicked off on March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, Huawei is showcasing its unique tri-fold phone, HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, as well as various other high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven flagship products. Attendees can visit dedicated experience zones for foldables, health & fitness, photography, and tools for creative work, and see how Huawei is applying the latest technologies to daily life.

Many have been particularly excited to see the Mate XT, the world’s first commercial tri-fold smartphone. It features proprietary hinge and screen technologies that have allowed Huawei to build a phone where the screen folds inward on one hinge and outward on another. It’s also equipped with a camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture. In the Huawei Consumer BG booth, a large screen utilizing naked-eye 3D effects further showcases the merits of this unique tri-fold phone. Also on display at the Consumer BG booth are the HUAWEI Mate 70 series phones, which boast an Ultra Chroma Camera that delivers unprecedented color accuracy. The Intelligence Scenario experience zone allows attendees to get their hands on features including Multi exposure and AI retouch. The Mate X6 area takes a novel approach by showcasing some of the innovative materials that go into the phone. Attendees are invited to cut ice with a sheet of graphene, to experience for themselves the amazing thermal conductivity of the material.

To showcase its extensive range of wearables, Huawei is simulating real-life sports and health scenarios. In the cycling experience area, participants can experience the fast and accurate vital sign monitoring capabilities of HUAWEI TruSense System by comparing real-time heart rate data from professional sports heart rate monitors with that captured by a HUAWEI WATCH GT 5. In the Health Glance zone, visitors can see a demonstration of the multiple health indicators measured by HUAWEI WATCH D2, the first smart wearable to be medically certified as a wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitor. Huawei also brought a lineup of smart wearables that offer a premium on-wrist experience with exceptional design and smart features. In recent years, smart wearables have been a powerful engine of growth for Huawei’s consumer business. Huawei’s accumulated wearable shipments for the first three quarters of 2024 put it ahead of all competitors in the wearable space. Last September, Huawei announced HUAWEI TruSense System, which monitors health & fitness data and analyzes the user’s health status. The system is a thorough revamp of the company’s previous health metrics system, and was on full display in Barcelona.

The GoPaint experience zone has been attracting crowds with an exhibition of works created by artists from around the world using the HUAWEI MatePad’s exclusive GoPaint software, which is powered by a professional brush engine and FangTian Painting Engine 2.0. Huawei has its sights set on both professional and aspiring creatives with this year’s MatePad Pro 13.2″ OLED PaperMatte Display. PaperMatte Display is a proprietary standard for tablet displays that deliver vibrant colors while minimizing glare, and gives users a pen-on-paper writing and drawing experience. HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) is intended for use with the MatePad Pro 13.2″. With its 10,000-level pressure sensitivity, the M-Pencil lets users make the most of GoPaint’s many and varied virtual brushes. HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch also features PC-level WPS Office and a familiar laptop interface, so that users can enjoy flexible window zooming and keyboard-and-mouse-based interactions, as well as efficient multi-tasking, thanks to the Live-Multitask feature.

