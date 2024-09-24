HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 | Release of Two White Papers Indicates Continuous Upgrade of Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution

24 Settembre 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, a key forum focused on “Xinghe Intelligent Network Security, Building an E2E Intelligent Security Protection System” took place. During the event, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution, accompanied by the release of two technical white papers: Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution White Paper and Huawei HiSec Endpoint Intelligent Endpoint Security System Technical White Paper. These resources aim to empower various industries with robust security foundations.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform various sectors, it’s also being exploited by cybercriminals for malicious purposes. The rise of AI-powered deepfakes and phishing emails has heightened network security concerns. To combat this growing threat, Huawei has analyzed over 1 billion malware samples and developed 18 security foundation models. Additionally, they’ve created four specialized security acceleration engines capable of detecting 91% of unknown threats. These cutting-edge technologies provide a robust security framework for businesses worldwide.

Huawei’s Ma Ye, President of the Security Product Domain of its Data Communication Product Line, highlighted a pressing issue: over four million enterprise branches around the globe lack robust security protection capabilities. This has created a pressing need for secure connections, prompting a shift towards Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture in branch security transformation. To address this challenge, Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution offers cutting-edge integrated protection capabilities across the cloud, network, edge, and endpoints. By leveraging AI-driven intelligence, it significantly enhances security performance and delivers converged network-security solutions tailored to meet the needs of enterprise branches worldwide.

The Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution White Paper explores the SASE trend, key technologies, and use cases. It outlines the path forward to advance China’s SASE industry, establishing a new standard for SASE development.

At the forum, Huawei also unveiled its Huawei HiSec Endpoint Intelligent Endpoint Security System Technical White Paper. The document highlights the growing threat of generative AI-assisted malware tools and advanced attacks exploiting zero-day and n-day vulnerabilities. These sophisticated threats primarily target endpoints, which process data and provide services. In response, enterprises must establish a comprehensive security framework addressing various dimensions: visualization, defense, detection, and response. This multi-faceted approach is crucial for effectively countering complex network attacks.

Huawei aims to further develop AI-powered defense technologies in network security, driving intelligent transformations and generational upgrades for enterprise networks across various sectors.

