Huawei Defines Four Development Directions of Green All-Optical Networks, Unleashing Giga Experience and Striding to F5.5G

Marzo 1, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During MWC 2023, IDATE held the Green All-optical Network Forum, at which all parties advocated accelerating gigabit network construction. Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, elaborated on the vision of “Green Giga” and defined four development directions (G-I-G-A) of green gigabit all-optical networks, to promote the development of green gigabit networks and support future network evolution to 10G for striding to F5.5G.

Gigabit broadband has been developing rapidly around the world, and the acceleration and popularization of applications such as 8K, IoT, VR, and AR will sharply increase bandwidth and connection requirements. In line with this trend, Huawei outlined its vision for a green gigabit network: to reduce the per-bit construction and O&M costs to one-fifth of what they are currently, and without increasing energy consumption. Richard Jin also proposed four directions for building network capabilities: Giant capacity, Intelligence for all, Guaranteed experience, and Architecture simplified (G-I-G-A). Huawei’s green intelligent OptiX network enables global operators to upgrade their networks in the G-I-G-A directions, building green gigabit all-optical networks to provide users with high-quality gigabit experience and supporting network evolution to F5.5G.

Richard Jin said, “Based on the vision of green gigabit and the development directions of G-I-G-A, Huawei will continue to innovate to support operators in building green gigabit all-optical networks that feature future-oriented service development and efficient operations.”

MWC 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity of 5.5G. For more information, please visit https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

