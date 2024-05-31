Huawei Fosters Stronger Ties Between Europe and China at ITB China 2024

31 Maggio 2024

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Petal Ads, Huawei’s mobile advertising platform, had a rewarding time at ITB China 2024, fostering deeper ties between Europe and China. Held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, ITB China is one of the most important B2B travel trade shows for the Chinese market – drawing tourism and travel leaders, and international visitors from across the globe.

Running from 27 May to 29 May, the event kicked off with Huawei delivering a keynote speech showcasing Petal Ads’ game changing, one-stop advertising solutions to drive growth in the tourism industry both locally and internationally. Huawei also shared key achievements in helping travel and luxury partners expand successfully.

Petal Ads’ Data-Driven Advertising Solutions Drive Global Connectivity

Bringing borderless opportunities to European industry partners seeking to connect with Chinese consumers, Petal Ads leverages AI, big data, and online and offline channels, on top of its deep understanding of China’s market.

This allows Petal Ads to identify the preferences of Chinese consumers; developing targeted marketing strategies that help partners connect with this audience and discover new market opportunities. The smart marketing platform draws comprehensive data from the Huawei ecosystem built on their interconnected system of hardware, software, and services.

Petal Ads is equipped to meet the advertising goals of tourism partners – no matter which stage they may be at. Huawei’s diverse touch points of devices, including Huawei media and third-party apps also draw consumers in through native advertisements, live videos, and more, with localised creative content that showcase the scenic views and stories of tourist destinations.

Additionally, Skytone, a Huawei-developed app, delivers high-speed network access for compatible Huawei or Honor smartphones in over 100 countries and regions in a single touch.

Huawei Nurtures Partnerships in Tourism, Luxury, Education

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to strengthen China-Europe relations through mutually beneficial partnerships in tourism, luxury, and education. By leveraging their combined expertise, Huawei is constantly improving on their suite of innovative, full-service advertising solutions.

For instance, Huawei is working with online tourism service platforms to develop advertising strategies, and to build reliable data models and visual dashboards based on key metrics of travel destinations. Ultimately, this offers more valuable insights, which tourism partners can draw upon to elevate their strategies. The platform is also working with leading brands in tourism, automobile, and luxury to continuously upgrade their capabilities.

At ITB China 2024, demonstrating their commitment to fostering closer ties between Europe and China, Huawei enjoyed a productive meeting with representatives from tourism industry stakeholders, such as the Europe Travel Commission, TourSpain, and Visit Portugal.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a fast-growing and industry-leading mobile ad platform powered by Huawei Technologies for publishers, advertisers and marketers who want to drive growth and extend their audience.

Petal Ads achieves this through its extensive platform of over 360,000 publishers globally and advertisers coming from a diverse range of over 200 industries, with agencies and businesses reaching over 730M new customers.

Petal Ads provides first-class targeting solutions harnessing hardware, software, and service insights, and using knowledge gained from first party data and through an intelligent system of user tags to help advertisers with audience calculation, insight analysis, and retargeting.

The award-winning, cost-effective advertising platform is perfect for those who want to reach untapped and valuable new audiences. Chosen by well-known partners, Petal Ads is committed to security and user privacy, coupled with local and global support teams offering customised solutions.

For more information on Petal Ads, visit: ads.huawei.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425858/Huawei_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-fosters-stronger-ties-between-europe-and-china-at-itb-china-2024-302159715.html