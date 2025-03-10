Huawei Launches AI-Centric 5.5G Solutions to Ignite the Mobile AI Era

10 Marzo 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch during MWC Barcelona 2025, Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Wireless Solution, launched AI-Centric 5.5G solutions. Cao said “Mobile AI is booming, bringing three major transformations to mobile networks in terms of user experience, O&M, and business models. Huawei launch the intent-driven AI-Centric 5.5G solutions to help operators seize the emerging opportunities by enabling diverse AI application experiences, efficient O&M with high-level network autonomy, and multi-factor business monetization.”

Mobile AI is benefiting all and leading to three significant transformations to the mobile industry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is profoundly influencing every person, organization, and society around the world, while mobile networks are bringing AI to every corner of the world. This mutually-beneficial development of AI and mobile networks is placing higher requirements on mobile networks, and transforming the mobile industry in three ways.

First, user experience is transforming from downlink gravitation to diverse dimensions. This means mobile connections are expanding from human-to-human to human-to-AI and AI-to-AI, creating a requirement for more diverse capabilities, including higher uplink for multimodal AI interactions, lower latency for real-time agent chats, and cell-free coverage for ubiquitous AI accessibility.

Second, network O&M is transforming from autonomous network (AN) L3 to AN L4 and beyond. The substantial growth in AI traffic is expected to significantly increase power consumption across devices, networks, and clouds. Furthermore, growing AI connections mean more complex network O&M. These factors highlight the necessity of high-level network autonomy to boost productivity.

Third, business models are transforming from traffic-based to multi-factor monetization. AI application innovations increase experience dimensions, encouraging operators to shift from traffic to experience monetization. The growing popularity of AI services is setting the stage for the extension of connectivity-oriented monetization to value-based monetization.

The intent-driven AI-Centric 5.5G solutions enable operators to build a solid connectivity infrastructure for mobile AI.

Huawei’s AI-Centric 5.5G solutions draw on intent-driven implementations to help operators navigate these three major transformations. They include GigaGear, GreenPulse, and GainLeap solutions, enabling networks to provide better user experience and become more productive while creating more business opportunities.

GigaGear focuses on intent-driven resource collaboration in the time, frequency, spatial, and power domains to ensure efficient, agile scheduling on networks for different users and scenarios. This equips AI applications with superb adaptive and diverse experiences across the board.

GreenPulse introduces intent-driven automation to maximize spectral and energy efficiency. The solution features multi-agent collaboration, automating precise energy saving for “0 Bit, 0 Watt, 0 Loss” and delivering high-level network autonomy for “0 Touch, 0 Wait, 0 Fault”.

GainLeap empowers operators with intent-driven experience and value monetization. It uses the RAN intelligent service engine (RISE) to enable on-demand service orchestration and network capability openness. By using software and hardware coordination with the radio access network (RAN), it enables operators to guarantee diverse experiences.

Huawei’s AI-Centric 5.5G solutions encompass a full lineup of all-scenario 5G-AA products, enabling E2E intent-driven automation in mobile networks through seamless collaboration between 5G-AA products and the RISE.

“AI-Centric 5.5G innovations with three pioneering solutions are just the beginning. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate alongside all partners and develop more solutions to meet the evolving demands of mobile AI.” concluded Cao.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637455/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-ai-centric-5-5g-solutions-to-ignite-the-mobile-ai-era-302396522.html