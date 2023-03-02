Huawei Launches Four Electric Power Solutions to Drive Global Energy Transition

Marzo 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Huawei held its Electric Power Summit themed “Find the Right Technologies to Power Global Energy Transition.” To address the challenges faced by the future power grid, Huawei has developed four solutions, including the Power Distribution IoT Solution. Darmawan Prasodjo, Chief Executive Officer of PT PLN, and Nikos Hatziargyriou, IEEE Life Fellow and CIGRE Honorary Member were present and shared digital transformation trends, best practices, and their digital transformation experience with global customers, partners, and international media, with the aim of helping global power companies go digital.

Zhou Haojie, COO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, made a keynote speech at the summit. He also unveiled four new solutions and introduced the successful practices of Huawei solutions in power grid scenarios.

Darmawan Prasodjo highlighted the crucial role of technology and green initiatives in enabling PLN to achieve its strategic goals. “By leveraging technological advancements and embracing sustainability, PLN can accelerate the energy transition and improve its business performance while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future,” he said in the speech.

Looking to the future, Huawei will work with ecosystem partners to develop more intelligent power solutions to meet the growing requirements of the electric power industry for security assurance, efficiency improvement, and green and low-carbon development. Our goal is to pave a digital road for global energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

