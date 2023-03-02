app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Huawei Launches Four Electric Power Solutions to Drive Global Energy Transition

Marzo 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Huawei held its Electric Power Summit themed “Find the Right Technologies to Power Global Energy Transition.” To address the challenges faced by the future power grid, Huawei has developed four solutions, including the Power Distribution IoT Solution. Darmawan Prasodjo, Chief Executive Officer of PT PLN, and Nikos Hatziargyriou, IEEE Life Fellow and CIGRE Honorary Member were present and shared digital transformation trends, best practices, and their digital transformation experience with global customers, partners, and international media, with the aim of helping global power companies go digital.

Zhou Haojie, COO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, made a keynote speech at the summit. He also unveiled four new solutions and introduced the successful practices of Huawei solutions in power grid scenarios.

Darmawan Prasodjo highlighted the crucial role of technology and green initiatives in enabling PLN to achieve its strategic goals. “By leveraging technological advancements and embracing sustainability, PLN can accelerate the energy transition and improve its business performance while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future,” he said in the speech.

Looking to the future, Huawei will work with ecosystem partners to develop more intelligent power solutions to meet the growing requirements of the electric power industry for security assurance, efficiency improvement, and green and low-carbon development. Our goal is to pave a digital road for global energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

For more information about Huawei’s power digitalization solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid 

For media enquiries, please contact:

hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012411/image_986294_75405730.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012492/image_986294_75405886.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-four-electric-power-solutions-to-drive-global-energy-transition-301760684.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Sinibaldi Traslochi, dare i mobili in custodia è più conveniente del self storage

(Adnkronos) – Dario D’Aquino: “Sembra un paradosso, ma per chi deve fare un trasloco affidare i p…

Arctech Meets with ACWA Power and China Energy Engineering Group

KUNSHAN, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the world’s leading solar tracking, rackin…

DEBIOPHARM EXTENDS THEIR DNA DAMAGE REPAIR FOOTPRINT WITH NEW ONCOLOGY PIPELINE ENTRY

Debiopharm obtains global rights from Novo Nordisk for the development of their ubiquitin-specifi…

Il Friuli tecnologico a Cannes per il Waicf

(Adnkronos) – Le aziende friulane ICT dopo la partecipazione al Waicf di Cannes delineano le appl…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl