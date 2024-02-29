Huawei Launches Four Net5.5G Intelligent Cloud-Network Solutions to Maximize Digital Productivity

Febbraio 29, 2024

– BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched four Net5.5G Intelligent Cloud-Network solutions at the IP Club Carnival. These new solutions are purpose-built for the intelligent era and ideal for all industries to accelerate intelligent transformation and maximize digital productivity.

As pointed out by Leon Wang, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, network quality affects the quality of digital services. And in many cases, intelligent technologies are not fully translated into digital productivity. As such, networks urgently need to be upgraded to the next generation.

In response, Huawei launched four all-new Net5.5G Intelligent Cloud-Network solutions: Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus, Net5.5G Converged WAN, Net5.5G Ultra-Resilient Multi-DC Network, and Net5.5G HiSec SASE, helping enterprises of all sizes to maximize digital productivity.

Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus: superfast access to digital services, the preferred choice for enterprises’ digital and intelligent journey

In line with Huawei’s philosophy of experience-centric campus network construction, Huawei Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus innovates with three types of experience upgrade.

Net5.5G Converged WAN: high-quality transmission of digital services and application-level experience assurance

Net5.5G Converged WAN stands out with many unique features. Specifically, at the network layer, Huawei is the only vendor in the industry to offer end-to-end IPsec and SRv6, empowering customers with superfast WAN access and end-to-end secure encryption.

Net5.5G Ultra-Resilient Multi-DC Network: stable production of digital services, empowering enterprises with best-in-class fault-tolerant and always-on services

According to statistics, nearly 80% of enterprise customers outside China plan to build or upgrade Disaster Recovery (DR) Data Centers (DCs) to ensure stable digital services. That’s where Huawei’s Net5.5G Ultra-Resilient Multi-DC Network Solution can help.

Net5.5G HiSec SASE: cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated security, intelligent security protection for enterprise branches

Huawei’s HiSec SASE Solution adopts a secure and efficient network architecture and differentiates itself with three unique features: rapid threat handling within seconds, industry-leading detection performance, and precise ransomware prevention.

As highlighted by Vincent Liu, enterprise customers urgently need better campus user experience and higher office efficiency, differentiated SLAs on WANs, reliable DR DC construction for multiple DCs at multiple locations, and end-to-end cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated security. Huawei’s Net5.5G Intelligent Cloud-Network solutions are a great fit to meet such customer needs. We are confident that we can help customers accelerate their intelligent transformation.

