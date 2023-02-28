app-menu Social mobile

Huawei Launches the Industry’s First Dual-Engine Container Solution, Boosting the Transition Towards 5.5G

Febbraio 28, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch event held on February 27 during MWC23, Richard Liu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, declared the release of the world’s first Dual-Engine Container solution, which accommodates both VMs and containers within a single architecture. It is designed to build a carrier-grade and fully-converged telco cloud base to improve network performance and reliability, facilitating transition towards a 5.5G future.

The telco industry has seen rapid cloudification in the past decade. During the process, VM-based deployments helped industry players gain tremendous business success. Telco cloud has become one of the most important infrastructures for mobile communications. With the advent of 5.5G, container-based deployment has become the main direction for operators in developing cloud-based networks. However, containers are yet to be improved in order to fulfill carrier-grade capabilities and provide high performance, high reliability, easy O&M, and a smooth evolution required for telco services in the 5.5G era.

Huawei has taken the lead in launching the industry’s first Dual-Engine Container solution, which accommodates VMs and containers in the same resource pool. Key technologies such as programmable high-performance framework, subhealth detection, cross-layer fault demarcation, and storage bypass are leveraged to further enhance carrier-grade cloud-native capabilities. This fully-converged architecture outperforms the VM-based architecture, frees the existing software from correlative upgrades, improves network reliability, and makes O&M easier.

This solution allows both VMs and containers to be managed in compliance with ETSI standards, enables operators to adopt containers to their existing networks through capacity expansion instead of a new deployment, and facilitates the sharing of existing resources. All this tightens integration and shortens the time to market (TTM). On the journey to an all-container network, Huawei chooses such a deterministic architecture to address the uncertainties influencing the pace of progress and to realize the convergence of resources, management, and deployment.

Richard mentioned at the event that the industry is entering the 5.5G era. New services and scenarios are emerging, posing new requirements for networks. The Dual-Engine Container solution will help operators consolidate their network foundation, accelerate service innovation, and build competitive advantages, finally achieving business success.

Huawei will work with industry partners to continuously enhance network connectivity, enable full-service scenarios, and help operators create industry value in building an intelligent world.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011971/image_5001747_51278344.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-industrys-first-dual-engine-container-solution-boosting-the-transition-towards-5-5g-301758103.html

