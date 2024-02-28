app-menu Social mobile

Huawei Launches the Medical Technology Digitalization Solution to Accelerate Intelligence in Healthcare

Febbraio 28, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei officially launched its Medical Technology Digitalization Solution as part of its effort to lead the digital and intelligent upgrade of the healthcare industry.

David Shi, Vice President of Huawei’s ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, said, “To accelerate the intelligent upgrade of the healthcare industry, Huawei, as an ICT provider, builds a secure and sustainable digital foundation for the healthcare industry and helps it go intelligent.” He emphasized that together with partners, Huawei aims to help its customers succeed.

Thousands of images read in seconds, accelerating the digital & intelligent upgrade of medical technology services

The medical technology digitalization solution focuses on pathology and medical imaging. The solution has three competitive advantages: SmartCache intelligent pre-reading, which improves image reading efficiency and achieves zero latency during data retrieval; the Huawei-developed compression algorithm, which saves 30% storage and 70% cabinet space; and video-network synergy, which supports consistent remote diagnosis to promote hierarchical diagnosis and treatment.

This solution has been applied in many healthcare institutions around the world. Huawei helped Ruijin Hospital build a digital smart pathology department, which enables the concurrent access of 1000+ pathological sections within one second. This improved the retrieval speed by 80 times. Huawei helped the Health Bureau of Longgang District, Shenzhen build a regional medical imaging platform. It supports the interconnection and sharing of medical image data among 12 hospitals, one-click access to image reports, and mutual recognition of cross-hospital examinations.

Deep scenario-technology integration and innovative upgrade of three solutions

Huawei leverages cloud-network-edge-device synergy to dig deep into service scenarios and upgrade three major solutions.

The Smart Ward Solution looks to Wi-Fi, IoT, and multi-band convergence in one network to support data collection for more than 400 terminals, delivering high-quality diagnosis and treatment.

The Smart Hospital Campus Solution uses the digital platform to streamline campus operations subsystems, achieving all-scenario intelligent services and E2E refined operations.

The One Hospital, Multiple Branches Solution builds an integrated cloud-network-edge resource base to implement unified management as well as diagnosis and treatment services of the same quality across different hospital branches.

So far, Huawei has served over 5000 hospitals and medical institutions in more than 110 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/healthcare

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350048/Huawei_David_Shi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-medical-technology-digitalization-solution-to-accelerate-intelligence-in-healthcare-302074282.html

