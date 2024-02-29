app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Huawei Launches Three Innovative Data Storage Solutions for the AI Era

Febbraio 29, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Huawei Product and Solution Launch was held successfully at MWC Barcelona 2024. Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line, launched three innovative solutions aimed at helping carriers worldwide build leading data infrastructure in the AI era: AI data lake solution, all-scenario data protection solution, and DCS full-stack data center solution.

The rapid development of large AI models is unleashing the value of data assets and paving the way for an era of data awakening. There are two major challenges in data infrastructure construction in the AI era. First, to extract knowledge from data, independent and scattered data sources must be aggregated in AI data factories to mine value from the data. This sets high requirements for data mobility. Second, data assetization is growing at a rapid pace. The average retention time of annotated AI data and model data is now more than three years, and some valuable corpus data needs to be permanently stored.

To address these challenges, Huawei has launched a series of innovative storage products and solutions to help carriers build leading data infrastructure in the AI era.

Dr. Zhou said that AI is prompting a data awakening, which is accelerating the data assetization process. Huawei Data Storage will remain committed to providing storage solutions for all scenarios, to help carriers build leading data infrastructure in the AI era.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350366/image_5011010_60808934.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-three-innovative-data-storage-solutions-for-the-ai-era-302075862.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Veroni torna in campo come Official Italian Charcuterie sponsor del BNP Paribas Open a Indian Wells

(Adnkronos) – Per il secondo anno consecutivo, il primo brand italiano degli affettati a libero s…

Oxehealth implements contactless patient monitoring solution at SummitStone Health Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient…

Jacuzzi® è partner di Palazzo Sangiorgio

(Adnkronos) – La prestigiosa struttura nel cuore di Catania aderisce al progetto Jacuzzi® Sensati…

PagBank posted all-time high net income of R$1.8 billion in 2023 and starts a new growth cycle

In Payments, TPV growth in 4Q23 reached +21% y/y, more than 2x industry growth; Digital bank reac…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI