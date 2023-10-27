Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europe): Huawei High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution Drives Enterprise Office Experience Upgrades in Europe

Ottobre 27, 2023

– MUNICH, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Europe stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Munich, Germany. At this event, Huawei’s campus network session themed “Boost Your Industry Intelligence with High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus” took center stage. Attendees from diverse industries delved into trending topics — such as increased investments in enterprise digitalization and accelerated digital journeys in Europe — and gained fresh insight into Huawei’s philosophy and cutting-edge technologies of high-quality 10 Gbps campus networks. All of this would drive office experience upgrades in diverse industries such as public services, education, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing in Europe.

Digital-first and smart upgrades have become an important trend around the world. As such, countries and enterprises are successively embarking on intelligent transformation journeys. Against this backdrop, Kevin Yang, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivered an insightful speech titled “High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus: A Perfect Mix of Speed, Simplicity, and Ultimate Experience”.

Due to the accelerating digital transformation, smart terminals proliferate, network scales grow, audio and video traffic surge, and network operations and maintenance (O&M) become more complex than ever. This presents tremendous challenges for enterprise campus networks in terms of ultra-broadband, simplicity, user experience, and O&M. To address these challenges, Huawei proposed the High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution with four unique features: ultra-high-speed access, ultimate experience, simplified architecture, and simplified O&M. This future-proof solution brings all-around upgrades to user experience by dramatically improving the quality of wireless office, video conferencing, and network O&M on enterprise campuses.

Upgraded Wireless Office Experience

Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 products deliver a record-high speed of 18.67 Gbps. As demonstrated at this year’s HNS, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 stands out with ultra-high single-terminal rate and AP throughput. On top of that, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 APs draw on many innovative technologies — such as dynamic-zoom smart antenna, Coordinated Spatial Reuse (CoSR) multi-AP coordination, and AI roaming — to offer up to 10 Gbps wireless bandwidth and enable intelligent multimedia scheduling. In this way, a single AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 AP supports up to 120 high-density concurrent users at workplaces, which are free from rate limiting or bandwidth contention from download services. All of these traits make Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 an ideal choice for high-density office scenarios.

Upgraded Audio and Video Experience

Nowadays, video conferencing has become a new norm, greatly improving employees’ communication and work efficiency. In keeping up with this trend, Huawei has launched the industry’s first audio and video conference experience assurance solution. This feature-rich solution intelligently identifies popular video conferencing applications in the market, and preferentially schedules audio and video traffic. In this way, audio and video conferencing traffic is always in the fast lane, and video conferences remain smooth even when the network is congested. With this solution, a campus with 10,000 users can benefit from always-smooth video conference experience.

Upgraded O&M Experience

Huawei launched an innovative digital map feature for campus networks based on its iMaster NCE platform. This digital map enables one-map visibility at four levels (user, thing, application, and network levels), one-second fault demarcation, one-click experience optimization, and three-step operations for 90% O&M tasks. All of this ultimately improves campus network O&M efficiency 10-fold and creates an unprecedented O&M experience.

With these office experience upgrades, Huawei’s High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution will help European enterprises accelerate their intelligent transformation journeys through non-stop innovations.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to dive into industries and inspire innovations in high-quality 10 Gbps campus networks, propelling them towards the intelligent future. Doing so will inject new impetus into the intelligent upgrades of industries, provide strong support for enterprises’ intelligent transformation journeys, and propel industry innovation and progress.

For more information about Huawei’s High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/enterprise-network/high-quality-cloudcampus.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259245/image_5009699_8691788.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-network-summit-2023-europe-huawei-high-quality-10-gbps-cloudcampus-solution-drives-enterprise-office-experience-upgrades-in-europe-301969772.html