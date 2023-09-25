app-menu Social mobile

Huawei Proposes Key Measures to Boost Digital Productivity and Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence

Settembre 25, 2023

– SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU held a summit titled “Thrive with Digital, Accelerate Intelligence for Electric Power”. David Sun, CEO of Electric Power Digitalization BU, kicked off his speech by shedding light on how the industry can address the new stress on the power system brought by the rapid development of new energy. He began by saying that we need to systematically build core capabilities. Changes to digital production relationships (awareness, organization, and talent), digital productivity upgrades like computing and transmission power, and architecture-mode-ecosystem innovation can all drive intelligent evolution of the power system.

Sun continued that digital transformation of electric power requires a computing power system with an architecture and on-demand, accurate, and secure network connections. This can provide intelligent computing and real-time, agile response. He emphasized that in the digital era, we need the open Costa Rica Model to make industry and cross-border capabilities available to customers. Huawei will focus on its field of expertise, pioneer in new technologies, and work with industry companies, integrators, and partners to help electric power go digital successfully.

State Grid Shaanxi, together with Huawei and 28 partners, has ventured into the construction of digital distribution networks. Zhang Genzhou, CIO of State Grid Shaanxi, shared its project achievements.

State Grid Jiangsu currently has a computing power system in use. Based on Huawei’s computing power foundation and Pangu models, it has explored a set of intelligent development and application modes for electric power, shared by Wei Lei, Digitalization Director.

The greater the computing power demand, the more solid the transmission power infrastructure needs to be. Li Jiwei, Deputy Director of Digital Equipment Center of State Grid Information & Telecommunication Company, introduced the construction and practice of SGCC’s next-generation intelligent power data network.

Marcio SZECHTMAN, Technical Vice-President of CIGRE, Ari Rahmat Indra Cahyadi, President Director of PLN ICON Plus, and Hong Danke, Senior Manager of Telecommunication Division of CSG’s Dispatch Control Center also attended the summit. In addition, the PLN and Huawei joint innovation & talent development program was announced and Huawei’s global intelligent electric power showcases were also officially released.

