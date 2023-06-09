Huawei Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage for Its OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage

Giugno 9, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a 100% user recommendation rate and a full score of 5.0 based on 214 reviews, Huawei was recognized a 2023 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage for its OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage.

As part of the evaluation process, Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage was reviewed by hundreds of customers worldwide in various regions covering industries from a wide range of economic sectors, including telecommunications, manufacturing, services, and so on.

A customer in the manufacturing industry commented: “At the beginning of 2022, we purchased Huawei OceanStor Dorado 8000 as our file system storage… This reduces our average time per operation to 5 minutes, compared with 20 minutes before. At the same time, it can tolerate the failure of a maximum of four controllers, which greatly reduces the risk of simulation operation failure and interruption, and ensures that products can be launched on time and efficiently.” [1]

A customer from the banking industry also spoke highly of Huawei’s primary storage: “The product is excellent. Many features are innovative in the storage field. And its management console is intelligent and easy to use. Improved our efficiency a lot.” [2]

Another customer, an IT technical director in the healthcare industry, had this to say:”…The response speed of the HIS system is greatly improved. Especially during the peak period of diagnosis and treatment, all departments such as diagnosis and treatment, settlement, and medicine collection reported that our business had improved significantly, and there was no jamming, significantly improving our medical experience.” [3]

Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage is now utilized in over 150 countries and regions including Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, where it provides reliable services to industries such as finance, telecommunications, government, and public utilities.

“We are grateful for the global community’s continued support and recognition, as Huawei’s primary storage is once again regarded as a ‘Customers’ Choice’. We believe this recognition is the highest form of affirmation from our valued clients, and it serves as a driving force fueling our persistent efforts towards further improvements,” remarked Huang Tao, President of Huawei All-Flash Storage Domain. “In our commitment to innovation, we will focus on crucial aspects such as reliability, ease of use, and security, while continuously investing in technologies to offer our clients more efficient, stable, and intelligent storage solutions that accelerate their digital transformation,” Huang added.

To learn more about Huawei Storage products and solutions, please visit the Huawei Storage official website: https://e.huawei.com/cn/products/storage

[1]Comments by a customer from manufacturing industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

[2]Comments by a customer from banking industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

[3]Comments by an IT technical director from healthcare industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097702/image_986294_32476658.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-recognized-as-a-customers-choice-in-2023-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-primary-storage-for-its-oceanstor-dorado-all-flash-storage-301847100.html