app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Huawei Releases Four ISP/MSP Solutions and a Global Showroom at MWC 2024

Febbraio 29, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Huawei unveiled four new solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs)/Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and partnered with Alea Soluciones to launch a global ISP showroom. These launches were part of Huawei’s ISP Session on “Building Green, Ultra-Broadband, and Intelligent Infrastructure for ISPs” and aimed to boost their intelligent upgrade.

York Yue, President of Huawei’s ISP Business Unit, commented, “ISPs must have confidence. As internet service providers who focus on local markets, they understand customers within their operating regions better than anyone else. The ISP industry also plays a crucial role in driving digitalization and intelligent development across various industries. Huawei is dedicated to promoting sustainable industry development with innovative solutions and digital technologies, as well as unlocking the value of intelligent transformation.”

Huawei’s Four ISP Solutions Speed Up Construction and Upgrade of Premium All-Optical Networks

At the session, Huawei launched four major solutions. Frank Lu, Vice President of the Marketing and Solution Sales Department of Huawei’s ISP Business Unit, hosted the launch. “For ISPs transforming to MSPs, Huawei provides the Fixed Access Network (FAN) Sharing Solution, which is designed for building multi-tenant networks and enabling fast service provisioning for small and mid-sized ISPs. Furthermore, ISPs can leverage their advantages in private line services that are based on Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Internet Protocol (IP), or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) to expand their hosting services to campus networks. For enterprise campuses, Huawei offers the brand-new Fiber to the Office (FTTO) 2.0 Solution,” Lu said.

Alea Showroom Demonstrates Home Broadband Digitalization Best Practice

In response to the strategic opportunities presented by global environmental protection efforts, digitalization, and intelligent transformation, Huawei and Alea Soluciones jointly launched a global showroom for ISP customers and industry partners. The showroom has a comprehensive range of Huawei ISP solutions in place, including IP backbones and private lines, MSP transformation solutions,etc. Built on Huawei’s intelligent infrastructure, the showroom employs abundant smart Internet applications, which demonstrates advanced concepts and models for the digital and intelligent development of home broadband services worldwide.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working with global ISP customers and partners to innovate and integrate digital technologies into the industry, leading the way towards a more sustainable, efficient, and innovative path toward intelligent transformation.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350065/Huawei_4_Solutions.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-four-ispmsp-solutions-and-a-global-showroom-at-mwc-2024-302075748.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Veroni torna in campo come Official Italian Charcuterie sponsor del BNP Paribas Open a Indian Wells

(Adnkronos) – Per il secondo anno consecutivo, il primo brand italiano degli affettati a libero s…

Oxehealth implements contactless patient monitoring solution at SummitStone Health Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient…

Jacuzzi® è partner di Palazzo Sangiorgio

(Adnkronos) – La prestigiosa struttura nel cuore di Catania aderisce al progetto Jacuzzi® Sensati…

PagBank posted all-time high net income of R$1.8 billion in 2023 and starts a new growth cycle

In Payments, TPV growth in 4Q23 reached +21% y/y, more than 2x industry growth; Digital bank reac…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI