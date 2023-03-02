app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Huawei Showcases Its Enterprise Services at MWC 2023

Marzo 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei is showcasing its full-stack ICT services and capabilities that serve clients across their project lifecycles. Mr. Hua Shuang, Director of Service Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG delivered a keynote on Unleashing Digital Faster with 5D Services. Huawei’s comprehensive digital service system helps its customers go digital efficiently.

Last year, the IDC MarketScape ranked Huawei among the major players vendors for Worldwide Support Services and Cloud Professional Services. IDC evaluates five service dimensions when preparing its reports: project innovation and uniqueness, leading and forward-looking technologies, implementation difficulty and complexity, business value and demonstration, as well as market influence and promotion.

Full-stack technical ICT services: Huawei Digital Services provide full-stack services covering the infrastructure, platform, data, and service (IPDS) layers, helping customers enhance business competitiveness.

ICT capabilities for the entire life cycle of services: Unlike traditional technical services that focus exclusively on products and maintenance, Huawei Digital Services helps customers go digital in a more comprehensive manner.

Huawei’s comprehensive digital service system comprises over 300 consulting experts and 3000 industrial transformation experts along with extensive platforms and tools. It continues to provide strong support for the digital transformation journey of customers. For more information about Huawei digital service solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/services.

For media enquiries, please contact hwebgcomms@huawei.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-showcases-its-enterprise-services-at-mwc-2023-301760790.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Sistemi di trattamento: non si arresta il successo del depuratore d’acqua domestico

(San Donà di Piave, 2 Marzo 2023) – San Donà di Piave, 2 Marzo 2023 – I depuratori d’acqua domest…

Attacchi informatici: prevenire è meglio di curare. Ecco i consigli di Cisco Talos

(Adnkronos) – Una difesa attiva come approccio fondamentale per proteggersi dalle principali mina…

Am Group: l’e-commerce orizzonte di crescita per le aziende

(Bari, 2 marzo 2023) – Antongiulio Minenna, titolare dell’impresa barese, ha sviluppato un metodo…

United Imaging Healthcare unveils the world’s first whole-body ultra-high field 5.0T MRI, uMR Jupiter 5.0T, at ECR

– — along with a series of other groundbreaking technologies VIENNA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl