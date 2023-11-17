Huawei’s ICT innovations help unleash Europe’s digital potential

Novembre 17, 2023

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei envisions its industry-leading ICT innovations will empower industries across Europe to rapidly achieve a green and digital transformation, the company noted during the second day of HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 in Paris.

ICT Innovations Facilitate Digital Transformation Across Industries

Mr. Yang Chaobin, a Huawei Board Member and President of ICT Products and Solutions, noted how ICT innovations have reshaped all industries, with the digital economy now becoming a new engine of economic growth. After a decade of rapid progress, digital transformation has taken a central economic role and is projected to constitute over 54 percent of developed states’ GDP by 2026, significantly improving productivity.

“The second wave of industry digitalization is now underway including education, healthcare, and etc. Europe has a competitive edge in these industries, and is well positioned to open up new opportunities”, said Yang.

Yang went on to say that Huawei will continue to innovate in the ICT domain and “stride into the 5.5G era” to address the key requirements of industry digitalization in the next 5 to 10 years. “The digital transformation of industries creates both opportunities and challenges. Huawei is committed to developing innovative ICT products and solutions for the 5.5G era. These products feature simplified architecture, premium quality, and excellent user experience for data centers, WANs, campuses, SMEs, and more scenarios”.

During the event, Yang also introduced Huawei’s innovative ICT products and solutions to power industry digitalization for Europe, such as its industry-leading intelligent 10GE IP+POL campus solution, HUAWEI eKit, and future-oriented DCs.

Huawei has been at the forefront of advanced technologies such as 5G and 5.5G to power industry digitalization. For scenarios like data centers, WANs, campuses, and SMEs, the company will boost productivity by realizing ubiquitous 10-gigabit speeds, microsecond level latency, agile and reliable data storage for all scenarios.

Concluding, Yang reiterated Huawei’s commitment to jointly working with industries to promote digital transformation in Europe and facilitate shared success in a digital future.

Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Intelligence in Europe, for Europe

Jaqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered a keynote speech named “Accelerating Intelligence with Huawei Cloud Through Everything as a Service”. She stated, “The time is ripe to accelerate intelligent transformation. Huawei Cloud strives to be the preferred cloud for this transformation. We are ready to work alongside our customers and partners through their transformation journeys. We strive to spark innovation, build strong local support, and enable the local ecosystem to realize ‘In Europe, For Europe’, so as to create greater value and build a brighter future together.”

Dedicated to its strategy of making Everything as a Service, Huawei Cloud continues to innovate in cloud native, databases, and AI, and has made breakthroughs including Pangu models and the next-generation distributed cloud database GaussDB. In Europe, Huawei Cloud provides trustworthy, reliable, and stable cloud services safeguarded by security compliance, privacy protection, and deterministic operations. Huawei Cloud also actively contributes to the local ecosystem by supporting local startups, helping Chinese enterprises enter Europe, and helping European enterprises enter China, creating new value for industries and accelerating intelligence for Europe.

The event also hosted talks from guests including Victor Marcais, Senior Partner TMT at Roland Berger, Géraud de Chantérac, Senior Vice President of Key Accounts at Orange Business and Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, Founder of the Cercle des Economistes and President of Les Rencontres Économiques d’Aix-en-Provence.

This year’s HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 in Paris revolved around the theme of “Accelerate Green & Digital Transition Together.” It brought together global thought leaders, business and technology entrepreneurs, and ecosystem partners to share their expert insights and strategies. The motto bears testament to Huawei’s firm belief that the convergence of green and digital transition represents two pivotal trends propelling the sustainable development of European industries.

Contact: Rafal Kwiatkowski, 0048 539-531-140, rafal.kwiatkowski@huawei.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280054/Huawei.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636608/4411578/Huawei_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-ict-innovations-help-unleash-europes-digital-potential-301991894.html