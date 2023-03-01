app-menu Social mobile

Huawei’s Yang Chaobin: ‘Above, Beyond, Boundless: Stride to New 5G’

Marzo 1, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the ‘5G Network Co-Construction and Sharing Guide 2023 Release’ conference, held by China Telecom and China Unicom during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 Barcelona, Yang Chaobin, Senior Vice President and President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled ‘Above, Beyond, Boundless: Stride to New 5G’. During his speech, Yang commented that “5G has become a major driver of the global digital economy. China Telecom and China Unicom have worked with Huawei to constantly improve network capabilities and user experience through joint innovations.

Over the years, China Telecom and China Unicom have worked side by side with Huawei to make many groundbreaking achievements in network co-construction and sharing. In standards and industry development, together, they implemented the first NSA+SA co-construction and sharing project and encouraged 3GPP to incorporate the standards for 2.1 GHz large bandwidth sharing and 3.5 GHz + 2.1 GHz Super Uplink into its agenda. In product and solution innovation, they jointly launched the first dual-200 MHz Massive MIMO CA and the first 300 MHz 5G LampSite. Based on solution innovations, peak speeds can reach 3.2 Gbps for outdoor users and 4.7 Gbps for indoor users in some areas. It is fair to say that network co-construction and sharing has enabled China Telecom and China Unicom to provide premium 5G experiences to a broader base of users.

As a long-term strategic partner of operators, Huawei will continue to provide them with unique, innovative solutions. Based on the “One 5G” concept and its series of solutions, Huawei will help China Telecom and China Unicom draw on the full potential of their shared spectrum and implement efficient multi-band coordination. Huawei will continue to help operators improve and expand network co-construction and sharing with optimal solutions, unleashing the full value of this network technology.

Towards the end of the conference, Yang expressed the need for “Endless Exploration to the New Journey.” He went on to emphasize that “in line with the concepts of openness, collaboration, and win-win, Huawei will continue working with industry partners to lead 5.5G innovations and build networks that support 10 Gbps experiences, 100 billion connections, and native intelligence. Together, let’s embark on a new journey to grow our industry.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013262/Yang_Chaobin_Huawei_s_Senior_Vice_President_President_ICT_Products.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-yang-chaobin-above-beyond-boundless-stride-to-new-5g-301759591.html

