HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus

Aprile 6, 2023

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland and HERISAU, Switzerland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUBER+SUHNER AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received the Airbus electrical standard parts Sustainability Award at an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France.

The event was hosted by Airbus and included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies to Airbus for more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet.

“We are extremely honoured to be recognised by Airbus for our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial manufacturing,” said Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer for the Industry Segment of HUBER+SUHNER AG. “Corporate sustainability is a cornerstone of our business strategy. It enables us to provide our customers with technologies and solutions that will help them reach their own ambitious goals and ensure resource efficiency for all of us.”

The HUBER+SUHNER annual report, including the complete section on corporate responsibility can be found under: https://reports.hubersuhner.com/2022/ar/  

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER GroupThe globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives – even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubersuhner-bestowed-2022-sustainability-award-from-airbus-301789951.html

