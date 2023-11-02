app-menu Social mobile

HubUR, a hybrid offer of workspaces and green mobility, participates in the Smart City Expo World Congress

Novembre 2, 2023

** November 7–9, 2023 – Stand F186 A and B Pavilion P2 **

Cities of the future think about the present. How do you define what is to be promoted or eliminated? What is the role of the human and how can we create balanced interactions beyond the transportation subject?

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — All these challenges have led HubUR to think about the smart city of tomorrow in the era of teleworking, the depopulation of metropolises coupled with social exclusion, ecology, etc. to provide the community with relevant solutions.

Through an innovative third-place 3.0 concept, HubUR provides a multifaceted response to people in collaboration with the public authorities – places of life and work in every city, where services are lacking, but also environmentally responsible vehicles for all travel needs. HubUR stations can be installed everywhere: for surfaces that can start at 80 m² and go up to 3,500 m². HubUR is a viable option for local actors wanting to meet the needs of their populations.

The company aims to develop 3,000 locations in Europe under a common brand and to create at least 6,000 jobs.

This franchise gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to be an integral part of the overall project.

HubUR, a versatile and affordable hybrid offer:

Other services may be added depending on the type of implementation location and the needs identified (daycare, dry cleaner, gym, etc.).

From the small HubUR “eco” city to the hydrogen bike, Philippe Cussonnier, Chief Executive Officer, and his team are ready to come and discover these innovations and answer your questions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262075/Imagination_becomes_reality.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261076/HubUR_Logo.jpg

 

Press contact: Sarah Hachemisarah@be-rp.fr 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubur-a-hybrid-offer-of-workspaces-and-green-mobility-participates-in-the-smart-city-expo-world-congress-301975696.html

