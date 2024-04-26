app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Hyosung TNC presents a new paradigm through sustainable bio BDO production.

26 Aprile 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyosung TNC is taking significant strides towards a sustainable future by focusing on the production of sustainable bio-based BDO. Butanediol (BDO) plays a crucial role as a chemical material not only in the production of spandex fibers like PTMG but also in various other industries such as engineering plastics, biodegradable packaging, footwear soles, and industrial compounds.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264451-hyosung-tnc-presents-a-new-paradigm-through-sustainable-bio-bdo-production/ 

However, traditional BDO production methods have presented notable environmental challenges due to their dependence on fossil fuels as the primary raw material like coal. In response, Hyosung partnered with Geno, a San Diego-based biotech leader specializing in sustainable materials, in 2023. Through Geno’s proven plant-based GENO™ BDO technology, which ferments sugars from sugarcane to replace fossil fuels like coal, Hyosung aims to advance its range of regen™ Bio Spandex products.

Expanding upon its sustainable brand, regen™, which already offers polyester and nylon fibers made from recycled PET bottles and discarded fishing nets, Hyosung TNC now seeks to lead the growing premium spandex market with bio-based spandex products.

By embarking on this bio-based BDO production venture, Hyosung TNC is not only contributing to environmental protection but also paving the way for sustainable industrial development. They reaffirm their commitment to being a more responsible corporate citizen by presenting this innovative approach, which captures the essence of environmental protection and sustainable industrial growth.

 

 

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393393/regen_BIO_BDO.mp4Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393389/regen_BIO_BDO_Application.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393390/regen_BIO.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393392/BIO_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyosung-tnc-presents-a-new-paradigm-through-sustainable-bio-bdo-production-302127311.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Global Conservation Leaders Unite in Saudi Arabia’s Hima Protected Areas Forum, Setting Bold Agenda for Sustainable Future

26 Aprile 2024
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Hima Protected Areas Forum con…

Anatomia di un attacco phishing

26 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Kaspersky spiega come i criminali informatici prendono di mira le e-mail aziendali …

Greater efforts urged on sci-tech cooperation

26 Aprile 2024
BEIJING, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China Daily: Greater efforts are need…

OMRON Donates Some 3,200 Units of Blood Pressure Monitors to Global Blood Pressure Screening Campaign on World Hypertension Day

26 Aprile 2024
KYOTO, Japan, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. based in Muko, Kyoto Pref…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI