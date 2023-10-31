iba 2023: Angel Yeast brings latest baking products and solutions, empowering the China team to triumph in the iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers

Ottobre 31, 2023

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Premier global yeast company Angel Yeast (SH600298) recently presented its latest products and solutions at the iba 2023, the leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, hosted from October 22 to 26 in Munich. With the support of Angel Yeast, Team China also won the iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers 2023, the prestigious international baking competition hosted by iba during the exhibition.

Established in 1949, iba is the world’s largest baking and confectionery trade fair and a unique platform for showcasing the industry’s latest trends and innovation, connecting exhibitors with partners, and promoting industry development.

Angel Yeast’s exhibition at the Fairground Messe München focused on the themes of innovation and sustainability, delivering the latest products including premium yeast strains and a new dedicated yeast series, as well as innovative solutions of frozen dough, refrigerated dough, nutrition enrichment, and anti-stalling for bread products.

At iba 2023, Angel Yeast highlighted its Premium dry yeast and specialized yeast products, self-produced raw food materials, baking enzymic preparations, trade products (like nuts and seeds), and tea:

Angel Yeast also presented four new baking solutions that not only empower more efficient baking with elevated flavors, but also provide healthier options that mutually benefit both the bakeries and customers:

In the meantime, Chinese bakers Lin Yeqiang and Feng Yingjie won the highly competitive three-day iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers 2023, one of the top three bread baking competitions in the world. Angel Yeast has supported the Chinese team and coordinated training resources with its German partner MIWE, including local training ground, materials, as well as baking technique guidance by MIWE’s master bakers.

As one of the world’s most important suppliers of yeast and baking ingredients, Angel Yeast is committed to providing high-quality products and solutions for professional and amateur bakers in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide, carrying renowned baking equipment brands like MIWE as an agent, continually advancing the industrialization and modernization of China’s baking industry, and bringing more opportunities and choices for future development.

