IEI Announces Affordable Light Industry Panel PCs with Powerful Remote Management for Digital Efficiency

Ottobre 3, 2023

– TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IEI Integration Corp., a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, proudly introduces the AFL4-EHL series—a cost-effective line of light industry panel PCs designed for exceptional performance and power efficiency. Featuring a rugged design and IEI’s remote management solution, the AFL4-EHL series elevates performance, durability, and connectivity for a wide array of modern industrial applications, including factory automation, kiosks, retail advertising displays, ticket machines, and more, all while remaining budget-friendly.

Quad-Core CPU Boosts Performance at Low Power ConsumptionThe AFL4-EHL series, powered by the Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor, provide at Least 73% more CPU performance than previous generation while maintaining low power consumption.

Powerful Remote Management for Enhanced Service AvailabilityThe AFL4-EHL series is armed with IEI’s powerful remote management solution. This solution serves as a vital safeguard against costly downtime by empowering IT/OT teams to proactively identify and address critical OS issues, mitigating potential disruptions for enhanced service availability within your digital ecosystem.

Rugged Design with IP64 Protection and Advanced Touchscreen TechnologyThe front panel of the AFL4-EHL series is compliant with IP64 standards, protecting against pressure water and dust ingress. Furthermore, these panel PCs feature an advanced glass-glass PCAP touchscreen technology that offers 10-point multi-touch support, works seamlessly with gloves and water, provides an anti-glare matte finish, and boasts chemically strengthened glass substrate with UV protection and 7H scratch resistance.

Durable Aluminum Die Casting HousingThe durability of AFL4-EHL series is further enhanced by their aluminum die casting housing. This construction material is known for its exceptional hardness, high corrosion resistance, excellent thermal conductivity, and eco-friendly recyclability. It is well-suited for industrial applications that demand robust chassis strength and impact resistance.

Wireless Network Capability for IoT SimplificationIEI’s panel PCs are designed to simplify IoT deployment with robust wireless network capabilities. Featuring integrated wireless network modules, they provide latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The internal 2T2R antennas ensure fast data transmission while eliminating cable interference, making these panel PCs the preferred choice for data-intensive applications.

