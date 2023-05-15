app-menu Social mobile

IFI Techsolutions Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Maggio 15, 2023

– MUMBAI, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFI Techsolutions, a leading digital transformation company today announced it has been recognized by Microsoft as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (AEMSP). This achievement from Microsoft is the latest in a long list of recognitions – Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 finalist, Microsoft Cloud Champions 11, IAMCP P2P Award for Trusted Advisor 2023 and multiple Azure Advanced Specializations.

Microsoft Azure Expert MSP is awarded to the most capable and high-fidelity Azure Managed Service Providers. An Azure Expert MSP pivots on business outcomes of their customer’s solutions and applications. To attain this, IFI Techsolutions underwent a thorough audit process that assessed its technical knowledge, service quality, customer satisfaction, and business performance.

Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Techsolutions, said, “Achieving Microsoft AEMSP is a strategic win for us that will set the foundation of our global expansion plans over the next 3 years.”

Puneet Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer, IFI Techsolutions, said, “As a Microsoft AEMSP, we have built scalable and secure solutions using best in class ITSM processes and tools to serve our customers. Customers across the globe can be assured that they are working with a top of the league Microsoft partner with proven capabilities.”

Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences at Microsoft added, “As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. As a global Microsoft partner, IFI Techsolutions continues to verify its excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise via the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. Microsoft looks forward to continuing to partner with IFI Techsolutions to deliver digital transformation outcomes with our joint customers.

As more businesses move to the cloud, we want them to be confident they’re working with the right partner, and Azure Expert MSP program offers them the most capable and qualified MSPs. IFI Techsolutions has made a strong investment in its capabilities and knowledge around Microsoft Azure and has certainly earned the expert designation.”

About IFI Techsolutions:

IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), a leading cloud solutions and managed services provider founded by former Microsoft executives has delivered 500+ projects, migrated 5,300+ servers for over 350 customers in last 8 years with presence in USA, UK, UAE, India, Singapore & Australia.

Corporate Profile: http://ifi.tech/introduction

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075967/IFI_Techsolutions_Microsoft_Partner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifi-techsolutions-recognized-as-a-microsoft-azure-expert-managed-service-provider-301824291.html

