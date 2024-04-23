IFQTF: NEW RESEARCH SHOWS QUANTUM ENERGY HELPS SPEED UP HUMAN CELL RECOVERY

23 Aprile 2024

Controlled and Blinded Studies at The University of Tulsa Validate Quantum Upgrade®

SCHOERFLING, Austria, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — New research conducted in the biochemistry lab at The University of Tulsa demonstrates that Quantum Upgrade® helps accelerate the recovery of human cells after the cells are “scratched” with a laser.

Quantum Upgrade is a technology service that provides a continuous flow of quantum energy to people in many environments, including homes, cars, and businesses. The studies of the effects of Quantum Upgrade on human dermal fibroblasts exposed to the stress of laser scratching were conducted over 12 months by Dr. Robert Sheaff, PhD, an Associate Professor of Biochemistry. The five studies were done under strictly controlled conditions, with the research personnel blinded as to which cells were exposed to the energy from Quantum Upgrade and which were not. Results showed that the human cells exposed to concentrated natural quantum energy via Quantum Upgrade healed about 50% to 100% faster than cells in the control groups.

“We’re pleased that the results speak for themselves,” said Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, Founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade. “We look forward to further research in this and other areas.”

Human dermal fibroblasts (HDF) are cells that play a central role in skin development and wound healing. These studies with Quantum Upgrade were conducted in a biochemistry research laboratory and evaluated the healing progress of the cells over the course of several days. Millions of cells were in the treated group and control group of each study, and five studies were performed over the course of 12 months. The research data from each study showed clear evidence of accelerated cellular healing over time, revealing a significant increase in the rate of cell recovery when Quantum Upgrade was used.

The Quantum Upgrade system incorporates technology from Leela Quantum Tech. Data from the research is made available through the registered International Association for Quantum Technology & Frequency Medicine (IFQTF). The IFQTF Association plans to continue to collaborate with top research institutions around the world to educate about the positive effects quantum technology and frequency medicine have on biological processes.

