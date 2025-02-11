IgniteTech Unveils Eloquens™ AI, Transforming Business Communication Through Human-AI Collaboration

11 Febbraio 2025

New platform redefines email communication through intelligent human-AI collaboration

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IgniteTech, the enterprise software powerhouse known for leading the AI transformation revolution, today announced Eloquens AI, a groundbreaking platform that redefines how organizations manage email communications through intelligent human-AI collaboration. Building on the success of IgniteTech’s MyPersonas technology, Eloquens AI advances the company’s vision of putting powerful AI capabilities in the hands of business professionals. The announcement was made at GenAI Expo during IgniteTech’s keynote address kicking off the event held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“Email remains one of the most critical, yet time-consuming channels for business communication,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “With Eloquens AI, we’re not just automating email management – we’re amplifying human capabilities through AI. This launch builds on our proven approach of putting humans in control of AI to drive real business transformation.”

Eloquens AI leverages IgniteTech’s patent-pending AI-enabled data structures to ensure accuracy while maintaining brand voice and context. The platform offers comprehensive support for major email platforms including Microsoft 365, Google Gmail, and GFI’s Kerio Connect, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes regardless of their email infrastructure. The platform’s revolutionary features include:

The platform emerged from IgniteTech’s own AI transformation journey, where it achieved:

“Organizations today don’t just need faster email responses – they need intelligent communication that maintains human judgment and expertise,” added Vaughan. “Eloquens AI demonstrates our vision of true human-AI synergy, where AI amplifies rather than replaces human capabilities. This is about transforming how organizations communicate, enabling them to scale their expertise while maintaining the personal touch that only humans can provide.”

Eloquens AI is available immediately in three editions to suit different organizational needs:

Each edition includes core AI capabilities while scaling features like processed email volume, knowledge storage, and number of active campaigns to match organizational requirements.

Get a live demo of Eloquens AI by interacting with our AI representative, Ella Quinn, via email at ella.quinn@eloquens.ai. Visit eloquens.ai for more information and to sign up today.

About IgniteTechFounded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech’s solutions power businesses worldwide. The recent announcements of AI product visions and enhancements across its entire portfolio highlight IgniteTech’s commitment to transforming its offerings with AI-centric innovative solutions.

