iHerb Welcomes Martha Stewart Wellness to its Global Assortment

24 Luglio 2024

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — iHerb, one of the world’s leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and wellness products, today announced the addition of three innovative new supplement products from Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and Project #1 Nutrition. The new line of Martha Stewart Wellness supplements — Marine Wellness Collagen, Wellness Greens, and Wellness Reds — will help bring Martha Stewart’s renowned commitment to wellness and vitality to iHerb customers located in more than 180 countries.

“As longtime advocates of healthy everyday living, we sought to expand our Wellness assortment with targeted, all-in-one supplements that fit conveniently into people’s busy lives,” said Thomas Joseph, Executive Vice President, Culinary at Martha Stewart. “Martha’s well publicized morning juicing regimen and her ongoing influence in the Wellness space, which reached the masses with Whole Living magazine, were instrumental to our decision. With so many people prioritizing their health and wellness today, we are thrilled to provide three powerful, precisely formulated, and great tasting solutions to help them achieve their wellness goals.”

The new products from Martha Stewart Wellness use all-natural, sustainably sourced ingredients and are free from any artificial additives. The product line was designed with versatility and ease-of-use by offering supplements that provide a range of benefits and can be used to support a healthy lifestyle. The products are meticulously crafted to nurture health and well-being, a great complement to any wellness journey.

“We are thrilled to partner with Martha Stewart and Project #1 Nutrition to offer her carefully crafted wellness products to customers around the world who understand the importance of living your best life at any age,” said Lindsey Wiefels, SVP of Merchandising at iHerb. “The Martha Stewart name is synonymous with quality, taste and attention to detail, making her new wellness line a sought-after product with tremendous international appeal.”

The following Martha Stewart Wellness Products are now available on the iHerb website and mobile app:

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About iHerb:iHerb is one of the world’s leading e-commerce destinations dedicated to offering a vast selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 10 million global active customers across more than 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb’s sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by eight climate-controlled fulfillments centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

About Martha StewartMartha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, Martha is the “go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee BrandsMarquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world’s leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

About Project #1 Nutrition With its founders boasting decades of experience in the wellness industry, Project #1 Nutrition stands at the forefront of the wellness industry with a singular mission: to revolutionize health through science-backed supplements and an unwavering commitment to quality and simplicity. Founded on the belief that true well-being transcends stereotypes, Project #1 Nutrition is dedicated to supporting every individual on their journey towards optimal health, regardless of their fitness level or lifestyle choices.

With a product line that ranges from advanced protein formulas to innovative wellness solutions, Project #1 Nutrition ensures that each supplement is crafted with the finest ingredients, prioritizing purity, efficacy, and environmental sustainability. Our collaboration with Martha Stewart Wellness amplifies our shared vision of making healthful living accessible and enjoyable, blending Martha’s expertise in creating a life well-lived with our scientific approach to nutritional supplementation.

As we continue to grow and innovate, Project #1 Nutrition remains committed to its core values of transparency, integrity, and excellence. Our supplements are not just products; they are a testament to our belief in the power of nutrition to transform lives. We are proud to partner with Martha Stewart in bringing this new line of wellness supplements to those who seek the harmony of health and ease in their daily lives.

Discover our dedication to transforming wellness at https://www.project1nutrition.com/.

