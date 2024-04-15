IHG Hotels & Resorts and NOVUM Hospitality sign agreement that doubles IHG’s hotel presence in Germany, launches Holiday Inn – the niu collaboration, and debuts Garner and Candlewood Suites brands

15 Aprile 2024

LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and NOVUM Hospitality announce a long-term agreement that will double IHG’s presence in Germany to more than 200 hotels in almost 100 cities through an exciting Holiday Inn – the niu brand collaboration and European debuts for IHG’s Garner and Candlewood Suites brands.

The agreement with NOVUM Hospitality, one of Germany’s largest private hotel operators, owned by David Etmenan, will make IHG one of the leading players in midscale and upper midscale, and includes the following key elements:

A total of 111 NOVUM Hospitality properties are in Germany, with the remaining eight in Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. Germany is one of Europe’s largest hotel markets, with strong domestic consumption, inbound and outbound travel. In 2022, there were over 450 million overnight stays in Germany, the second highest in Europe, and the country generated the highest number of international outbound travellers globally, around 100 million.

IHG’s growth in Germany will be supported by continued investment in building localised commercial platforms, such as the recent introduction of loyalty partnerships and improved booking systems. IHG expects its increased scale to bring significant benefits to NOVUM Hospitality and other IHG owners, including higher brand awareness, direct bookings and loyalty engagement, to capture both domestic demand and German outbound business. It will also drive the development of IHG’s brands across more locations.

NOVUM Hospitality will adopt IHG brands and systems for this entire portfolio, becoming one of IHG’s largest franchisees globally, with access to IHG’s powerful commercial engine and technology platforms to drive hotel performance, efficient hotel operations and customer experience.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with such a respected group as NOVUM Hospitality and double IHG’s presence in Germany, one of Europe’s largest hotel markets and a growth priority for our business. This agreement demonstrates the appeal to owners of our powerful enterprise and IHG’s success in attracting excellent conversion opportunities to grow our system size. It also creates a strong domestic German platform to increase demand and brand awareness, as well as capture a larger share of the millions of outbound trips made each year across Europe and beyond.

We’re excited to bring a modern, bold and dynamic experience to market with our Holiday Inn – the niu collaboration, which pairs our world-famous Holiday Inn brand with a high-quality local brand that has an excellent, largely newly-built estate. Equally, bringing Garner to Europe in such a critical market as Germany is a great moment, as is taking Candlewood Suites outside of the Americas for the first time. Both IHG and NOVUM Hospitality share a deep commitment to true hospitality, quality and growth, and we look forward to expanding together in the years to come.”

David Etmenan, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, NOVUM Hospitality, commented:

“Partnering with IHG, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, equips our family-run business with the firepower needed to fortify our market presence across Europe. This collaboration enables us to concentrate on delivering exceptional hotel experiences while leveraging the globally acclaimed brand recognition of IHG. Forging a co-brand between the niu and Holiday Inn sees two perfectly complementary brands come together, enhancing our appeal to guests on a global scale. Accessing IHG’s state-of-the-art global distribution network provides us with enhanced sales and revenue capabilities, ensuring sustained commercial success while retaining full flexibility and independence for NOVUM Hospitality, as the company remains in our ownership entirely.

Beyond the strategic advantages, the alignment of our values and principles throughout the negotiation process with IHG underscores the compatibility of our alliance. We deeply value the respect and consideration accorded to our the niu brand and eagerly anticipate the promising future that lies ahead in our joint endeavours.”

Further brand details:

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

– Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

– Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

– Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

– Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

– Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

About NOVUM Hospitality

With a distinguished portfolio of over 150 hotels (incl. secured pipeline), encompassing more than 20,000 rooms across 60 premier locations throughout Europe, NOVUM Hospitality is ranked among the biggest family-run hotel groups in Germany. Founded in 1988 and geared for growth since 2004, NOVUM Hospitality has been successfully expanding under the visionary leadership of Chief Executive Officer & Owner, David Etmenan. The hotel portfolio comprises midscale and upper midscale hotels in central locations run under acclaimed brands such as the niu, Select Hotels, Novum Hotels, Yggotel and acora Living the City. Additionally, NOVUM Hospitality proudly serves as a franchisee for InterContinental Hotels Group, Accor, and Hilton. The renowned Treugast Investment Ranking, an annual assessment of the foremost hotel companies in Germany, awards NOVUM Hospitality with an ‘A’ rating, underscoring their commitment to excellence and industry leadership. www.novum-hospitality.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387257/David_Etmenan_and_Elie_Maalouf.jpg