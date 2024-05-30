Illusion Aligners Makes Record-Breaking Achievement with its Biggest Aligner in India

30 Maggio 2024

MUMBAI, India, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In India’s vibrant Dental fraternity, Illusion Aligners stands out as a trusted manufacturer of Clear Aligners. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and utilization of state-of-the-art technology, the brand has earned widespread recognition among both Indian and global Dental Professionals. But their latest endeavour transcends their previous achievements. Breaking new ground in innovation, Illusion Aligners has unveiled a monumental creation, The Biggest Aligner in the country, that has catapulted them into the prestigious India Book of Records.

Ms. Kashmira Shah, the Adjudicator representing India Book of Records, bestowed the prestigious award upon Mr. Rajesh Khakhar, the founder, and Mr. Mitesh Kariya, the COO of Illusion Aligners, on April 19, 2024. This unforgettable moment was met with joyous celebration by Team Illusion, marking a historic milestone in their journey. The Adjudicator praised the team for their efforts and applauded Mr. Rajesh Khakhar and CEO Mr. Sameer Merchant’s visionary approach. Mr. Khakhar started this company with a team of two members, and it propelled to new heights under the guided leadership of their CEO, Mr. Sameer Merchant.

This Biggest Aligner holds impressive dimensions of 1900 mm (about 6.23 ft) in width and 1650 mm (about 5.41 ft) in height and was crafted meticulously using Taglus PETG material. This creation was carefully crafted in a diligent eight-step process, beginning with impression collection, pouring, and 3D model printing, followed by thermoforming and precise laser marking. It then underwent thorough finishing, polishing, and quality checking before being keenly packed. It was officially recorded on February 15, 2024. With this remarkable achievement, they have etched themselves into the pages of history. Its influence indeed signifies the quality and precision of the company in creating this remarkable aligner.

The company’s groundbreaking achievement, creating The Biggest Aligner, is a significant milestone in the Dental Industry, exhibiting its leadership and innovation. By crafting the Biggest Aligner in India, the company exemplifies its ethos of daring to dream big and achieve even more. This awe-inspiring creation is a testament to their dedication to promoting healthy smiles and the overall well-being of the patients.

Rooted in Illusion Dental Lab’s legacy of over 35 years, Illusion Aligners redefines Dentistry, earning the Dental fraternity’s trust and recognition. Renowned for its premium quality and US FDA Certified Aligners, Illusion Aligners has been instrumental in transforming Aligner Dental Practice in India. Illusion Aligners has multiple variants of Aligners, including Illusion Aligners PRO, Illusion Aligners Aesthetic and Illusion Aligners FLX. FLX is the latest version that provides faster treatment in the most comfortable manner. The brand’s commitment to excellence is evident in its diverse range of Aligner variants, giving Dentists and Patients multiple options to choose from based on their requirements.

Illusion Aligners, driven by a vision to revolutionize Dentistry, remains at the forefront of innovation. The company’s unwavering commitment to reshaping Dental Care worldwide, a commitment that extends beyond borders, is evident in its pioneering products.

