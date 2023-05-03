IMPAC: International coalition of 53 NGOs praises the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE.

Maggio 3, 2023

BRUSSELS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

On the eve of the UN review, the UAE has much to be proud of in terms of an increasingly impressive portfolio of human rights achievements setting the standard at a high level in a tough neighborhood.

The United Arab Emirates will present its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to the United Nations on May 8 2023, detailing progress it has made to enhance human rights and implement international obligations. The International Movement for Peace and Coexistence (IMPAC) is happy to report that, according to a report produced by a coalition of 53 NGOs concerned with monitoring human rights conditions, the UAE has made significant progress in promoting and protecting human rights in recent years, and that these advances have significant implications for the wider Middle East region.

The coalition launched its report during an international event addressed by experts, researchers, and academics, which reviewed the efforts and achievements of the UAE over the past fifty years. The coalition also organized an international symposium in Geneva, parallel to the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, which discussed the existing and future challenges for human rights in the UAE. A symposium organized by a coalition of human rights organizations discussed the recent progress made in human rights in the UAE. The symposium was attended by experts in the field of human rights and representatives from various countries.

Eight international experts in the field of human rights spoke at the symposium, considering many aspects of the leadership achieved by the UAE, particularly in the fields of civil, political and economic rights, protecting the climate, achieving peace, promoting tolerance and human coexistence, education and training, and the challenges the UAE faces to enhance its position as a global leader in promoting a more just and equitable society.

The coalition participated furthermore in the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council by presenting a series of written statements to the Human Rights Council, including reviewing the UAE’s impressive achievements in achieving climate justice and central role in hosting the COP28 Climate Change conference in November/December 2023. Other statements praised the UAE’s developments in the field of strengthening national strategies for human rights and policies for spreading tolerance and combating discrimination and racism.

Seven oral statements were also made by coalition members during the general debate, including highlighting and endorsing the UAE’s successful efforts in combating extremism and global terrorism. The significant efforts and leadership of the UAE in promoting women’s rights and global leadership were also lauded, especially the work of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Women, who has pioneered the empowerment of women in the country.

The final statement paid tribute to the global impact of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in furthering peace, promoting tolerance and human coexistence, developing greater capacity for human fraternity.

About IMPAC

IMPAC is an international not-for-profit based in Brussels and accredited at the European Parliament. It aims to build bridges between people from different cultures in the belief that dialogue is the basis of liberal democracy.

UPR UAE https://www.upr-info.org/en/review/united-arab-emirates

UAE’s hosting COP 28COP28 UAE | United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC)

Geneva symposium: https://pressclub.ch/human-rights-in-the-united-arab-emirates-leadership-challenges-and-future-foresight/

