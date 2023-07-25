app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023

Luglio 25, 2023

Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. Impartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, “PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for scale and sustainability” and “Impartner makes it easy to manage a modern partner experience.”

“Our unwavering dominance in the partner ecosystem landscape is undeniable.  We believe that Forrester’s acknowledgment of Impartner as a leader, together with other analyst firms and many satisfied customers who recognize the immense value brought to partner leaders, point to Impartner’s role in defining and building the market,” said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. “We at Impartner continue to lead the way, empowering businesses with the tools to achieve unparalleled success in their partner programs.”

Impartner scored a 5.0, the highest possible score in the following criteria, according to Forrester’s evaluation:

Current offering, strategy and market presence are the high-level evaluation categories used to determine placement within the Forrester Wave™ report. Authored by Hannibal Scipio, the report notes, “This platform supports early-stage partner programs that require core capabilities to sophisticated programs to optimally engage mature and evolving partner ecosystems.”

The Forrester Wave™ follows Impartner’s commissioned May 2023Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting showing a 296% ROI over three years for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

Impartner has been a key player in the PRM market for over 20 years and has had a measurable impact on millions of customers, some of which include Xerox, Stanley Black & Decker, and T-Mobile for Business.

Explore the entire report by clicking HERE.

About ImpartnerImpartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Learn more at impartner.com.

Media Contacts:Chelsea RiderImpartnerchelsea.rider@impartner.com 

Walker Sands for Impartnerimpartner@walkersands.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161128/Impartner_Forrester_Wave_Press_Release_Graphic_Updated.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/impartner-named-a-leader-in-partner-relationship-management-q3-2023-301885162.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Crypto Finance Partners with Figment to Enhance Its Staking Services for Institutional Clients

– ZURICH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crypto Finance, a pioneer in digital assets since 2017, …

Galtronics Expands into European Market with Growing Demand for its Patented Multibeam Antennas

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galtronics, the company that combines technology inno…

Viesse Auto, conferma il trend italiano nella crescita per la vendita delle auto usate

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 25 luglio 2023 – Il mercato dell’usato continua a segnare una crescita sign…

Shutterstock Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative

Shutterstock to help create mechanism to address misinformation and offer precise detail on the a…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl