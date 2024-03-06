Improve Operations and Service Delivery with Appian Case Management Studio

Marzo 6, 2024

AI-powered case management empowers organisations to easily orchestrate workflows, drive efficiency, and ensure compliance across their operations

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced immediate availability of Appian Case Management Studio, an AI-powered modular case management designer with which users can quickly configure case management applications for their business operations. Case Management Studio helps line of business teams connect case data, systems, and teams to optimise common case management workflows, such as internal operations, customer service management, employee onboarding, regulatory compliance, and more.

“Effective case management supports innovation and customer experience. The efficiency of our operations team, and harnessing insights to inform improving our processes and customer interactions are vital,” said Dylan Fulmer, Senior Director Product, Internal Applications at 3E. “We are proud to be an early adopter of this technology and are excited about the impact Appian Case Management Studio can have on our employees and our operations.”

Appian Case Management Studio offers intuitive tools for rapidly building custom case management applications on the Appian Platform. With drag-and-drop form creation, simplified data modelling, and simple workflow controls, this case management as a service (CMaaS) approach helps users swiftly launch apps for complex casework.

Advanced AI and automation capabilities assist at every stage of the case, helping business users streamline their workflows by managing routine case management tasks like case note and document content summarisation, case linking, and AI-powered search and duplication resolution. Case Management Studio also solves operational problems by connecting departments, identifying existing inefficiencies, and providing business leaders with automated insights for continuous improvement and process excellence.

Organisations can use Appian Case Management Studio to:

Appian Guarantee for Case Management StudioThe Appian Guarantee for Case Management Studio is a unique service that leverages our decades of experience building case management solutions. In as little as six weeks, customers can be up and running with a fully customised case management solution delivered by Appian Customer Success.

“By letting business technologists tailor their case apps to fit specific needs without heavy reliance on IT, we’re putting the power to improve how casework is done directly in the hands of the people doing the work,” said Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer at Appian. “Caseworkers are further assisted by AI, which is embedded throughout to increase understanding, enhance productivity, and help them complete tasks more efficiently.”

To learn more about Appian Case Management Studio, attend our webinar, “Case Management Studio: The Secret to Fast, Flexible Apps for Enterprise Casework,” on 4 April, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. BST.

About AppianAppian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

