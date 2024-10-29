app-menu Social mobile

“In Pudong, United in Excellence” 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest was held in Pudong — Encounter a Beautiful Life Anytime, Anywhere in Pudong

29 Ottobre 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, Pudong hosted the “In Pudong, United in Excellence” 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest. Many brilliant works were submitted, becoming precious records and vivid images of the district.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The lens is a window into poetry, and each frame captures beauty. From the Lujiazui Financial City to ancient streets in historic towns, from Zhangjiang Science City to the Museum of Art Pudong, from parks with pavilions and bridges to the vibrant scenes of daily life — the diverse and multifaceted lifestyle of Shanghai’s Pudong New Area is blossoming under thousands of cameras.

Source: “In Pudong, United in Excellence” 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest Organizing Committee

