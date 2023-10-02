app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Inalfa Roof Systems Group Appoints Georges Andary as New CEO

Ottobre 2, 2023

VENRAY, The Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inalfa Roof Systems Group, a global leader in the automotive industry headquartered in the Netherlands, has appointed Georges Andary as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from October 1, 2023.

Georges Andary brings over 28 years of executive leadership experience in the automotive industry to his new role. During his longstanding tenure he has demonstrated extensive market knowledge, strategic insights, and expertise in management, development, and business development.

Inalfa Roof Systems develops and produces integrated roof systems to nearly every major automotive brand. With a strong emphasis on customer relations, integrated collaboration, individual ownership, and a commitment to continuous innovation, both shareholder BHAP and the Supervisory Board are confident that Mr. Andary and his leadership team will further enhance Inalfa’s position as the first-choice partner for the automotive industry in roof systems and integrated technologies.

“It is Inalfa’s purpose to open up your world with every drive. I am honored to lead the company to deliver on this promise together with the talented teams and to pursue new opportunities and ensure that we continue to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations around the globe,” said Georges Andary, CEO and President at Inalfa Roof Systems.

Prior to joining Inalfa, Mr. Andary held several executive management positions at Bosch. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Bosch Automotive Products (Suzhou) and as President of the Automotive Electronics Division in China.

About Inalfa Roof Systems

Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, The Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP’s product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222838/Georges_Andary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inalfa-roof-systems-group-appoints-georges-andary-as-new-ceo-301943044.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Safra New York Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of Delta North Bankcorp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Safra New York Corporation, the holding company of Safra N…

SIBIONICS to Make Debut at the 59th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 59th Annual Meeting of the European Association…

CGTN: CMG’s 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala: Family bonds shine under full moon

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On September 29, with the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festi…

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ WILL TAKE OVER MOVIE THEATERS, WORLDWIDE THIS DECEMBER

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl