Increase Productivity of Remote Work with Ease as Wondershare Launched the Fully-featured PDFelement 9

Luglio 25, 2022

Manage PDFs like Word on cloud — Wondershare’s upgraded PDFelement 9 might be exactly what a work setup needs.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Many people find PDFs too much of a hassle. However, PDF files are unavoidable in the workplace across different industries and professions. To help employees and small business owners keep up with the digital transformation, Wondershare rolled out the latest version of PDFelement equipped with a faster loading speed and advanced features including document management in Cloud. Simply edit, convert, sign PDFs and more across desktop, mobile and web anytime, anywhere.

“We all witnessed how the pandemic disrupted the labor market. The post-pandemic world only accelerated existing trends in remote work and also generated opportunities for small businesses,” said David Ouyang, the Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. “With the latest updates and user-friendly interface, PDFelement 9 is the all-in-one PDF solution that can significantly save users’ time for more important tasks.”

Managing PDFs is a breeze with PDFelement 9’s latest updates:

PDFelement 9 is not just a PDF editor for you to edit, convert and sign PDFs, but also provides powerful features at half the price, such as annotation tools, batch processing, OCR and more for users to customize PDFs the way they want exactly. Maximize efficiency and productivity of remote work with PDFelement starting today!

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Pricing starts at $79.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That’s why we’re trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OnDNyXW0_sLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg