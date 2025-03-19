Indero Marks 40th Study Live with Veeva RTSM

19 Marzo 2025

Specialized CRO standardizes on Veeva RTSM to drive operational efficiency and faster study timelines

BARCELONA, Spain, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Indero, formerly Innovaderm Research, successfully launched its 40th RTSM study on Veeva RTSM. By standardizing with Veeva RTSM, Indero has strengthened its clinical trial operations, harnessing advanced RTSM capabilities and expert support to drive efficiency, enhance process consistency, and streamline execution.

“As we continue to optimize our clinical trial operations, Veeva RTSM has driven more efficient processes and closer collaboration to ensure seamless execution,” said Eric Hardy, senior director, biometrics at Indero. “Because of this added speed and effectiveness, we can help bring therapies to market faster, allowing our sponsors, sites, and patients to benefit sooner.”

The launch of Indero’s 40th RTSM study highlights the continued collaboration between the two organizations. Since first adopting Veeva RTSM, Indero has worked closely with Veeva to continuously refine and implement standardized processes that drive long-term success for its clinical trials.

“With its enterprise standard RTSM approach, Indero is achieving greater long-term efficiency and reliability in their studies,” said Steve Simmerman, general manager, Veeva RTSM. “Partnering with Indero to standardize clinical processes will further accelerate study timelines, demonstrating a streamlined approach that can advance the industry.”

